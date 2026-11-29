https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/trump-says-term-super-intelligence-will-be-mandatory-for-use-in-us-1125159693.html
Trump Says Term 'Super Intelligence' Will Be Mandatory for Use in US
Trump Says Term 'Super Intelligence' Will Be Mandatory for Use in US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that the term "super intelligence" will be mandatory for use in the United States.
2026-11-29T10:01+0000
2026-11-29T10:01+0000
2026-11-29T10:01+0000
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Trump has proposed using the term "super intelligence" to describe a new stage in the development of AI technologies. On Saturday, he criticized Fox News journalist Shannon Bream for using the term "artificial intelligence."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html
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Trump Says Term 'Super Intelligence' Will Be Mandatory for Use in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that the term "super intelligence" will be mandatory for use in the United States.
Trump has proposed using the term "super intelligence" to describe a new stage in the development of AI technologies
. On Saturday, he criticized Fox News journalist Shannon Bream for using the term "artificial intelligence."
"Can someone please explain to her that it is Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.