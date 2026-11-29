https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/ukrainian-troops-abandoning-positions-in-zaporozhye-region-amid-water-shortages-1125158492.html
Ukrainian Troops Abandoning Positions in Zaporozhye Region Amid Water Shortages
Ukrainian Troops Abandoning Positions in Zaporozhye Region Amid Water Shortages
Sputnik International
Ukrainian armed forces servicepeople are abandoning their positions in the Zaporozhye Region due to poor supplies, according to intercepted radio communications obtained by Sputnik.
2026-11-29T07:32+0000
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In one of the intercepts, a serviceperson with the call sign Prima says he left his position because of a lack of water. During a conversation, a Ukrainian armed forces commander told the soldiers that there would be no deliveries of water or cigarettes, prompting them to voice their dissatisfaction. On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that around 60,000 servicepeople had deserted from the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of the year. Ukrainian officials have also acknowledged the problem of desertion. In the summer, Ukrainian National Guard head Olexandr Pivnenko said that unauthorized absences were an issue, with the highest share of cases occurring at temporary deployment locations and in frontline areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-own-pows-as-it-considers-them-expendable--expert-1124573472.html
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ukraine, zaporozhye region, ukrainian national guard, russia, abandonment
Ukrainian Troops Abandoning Positions in Zaporozhye Region Amid Water Shortages
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian armed forces servicepeople are abandoning their positions in the Zaporozhye Region due to poor supplies, according to intercepted radio communications obtained by Sputnik.
In one of the intercepts, a serviceperson with the call sign Prima says he left his position because of a lack of water.
During a conversation, a Ukrainian armed forces
commander told the soldiers that there would be no deliveries of water or cigarettes, prompting them to voice their dissatisfaction.
"I was in the tree line. I said a long time ago that we are basically sitting here for a cup of water. Now we will pour out half a cup each - that is our pay for the work, a cup of water, not even a cigarette. I am out of here, basically," Prima replied.
On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that around 60,000 servicepeople had deserted from the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of the year.
Ukrainian officials have also acknowledged the problem of desertion. In the summer, Ukrainian National Guard head Olexandr Pivnenko said that unauthorized absences were an issue, with the highest share of cases occurring at temporary deployment locations and in frontline areas.