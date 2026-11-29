https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/us-dollar-exchange-rate-in-iran-tops-3mln-rials-for-first-time-1125161514.html
US Dollar Exchange Rate in Iran Tops 3Mln Rials for First Time
US Dollar Exchange Rate in Iran Tops 3Mln Rials for First Time
Sputnik International
The US dollar exchange rate in Iran has surpassed the 3 million rial mark for the first time, data from the TGJU website, which tracks the country's market rate, showed on Sunday.
2026-11-29T14:29+0000
2026-11-29T14:29+0000
2026-11-29T14:29+0000
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"Trading opened today at 2,989,050 rials per dollar, 2,050 rials above the previous day's rate. During the session, the rate peaked at 3,047,000 rials and fell to a low of 2,986,300 rials," the website said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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US Dollar Exchange Rate in Iran Tops 3Mln Rials for First Time
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US dollar exchange rate in Iran has surpassed the 3 million rial mark for the first time, data from the TGJU website, which tracks the country's market rate, showed on Sunday.
"Trading opened today at 2,989,050 rials per dollar, 2,050 rials above the previous day's rate. During the session, the rate peaked at 3,047,000 rials and fell to a low of 2,986,300 rials," the website said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel
began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.