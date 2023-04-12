International
China has called on the United States to explain its military-biological activities abroad and observe its international obligations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russia's upper house approved the final report of a parliamentary commission on the US biological program in Ukraine. The lower house approved the document on Tuesday. The paper is a result of the commission's one-year investigation. According to Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, there are at least 30 US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The official also said that that the Pentagon was the main commissioner of studies at such laboratories, which may be used for military purposes, including against Russia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on US to Explain Military-Biological Activities Abroad

16:41 GMT 12.04.2023
© Sputnik / Anna RatkogloChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a speech a year after the start of the pandemic in Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a speech a year after the start of the pandemic in Beijing.
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has called on the United States to explain its military-biological activities abroad and observe its international obligations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russia's upper house approved the final report of a parliamentary commission on the US biological program in Ukraine. The lower house approved the document on Tuesday. The paper is a result of the commission's one-year investigation.
"We reiterate our calls on the United States to faithfully observe their international obligations and provide comprehensive explanations on its military-biological activity within the country and abroad," Wang told a press conference.
An analytical chemist shows a petri dish with salmonella. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
US Working on 'Universal' Genetically Engineered Bioweapon: Russian Parliamentary Investigation
09:42 GMT
According to Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, there are at least 30 US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The official also said that that the Pentagon was the main commissioner of studies at such laboratories, which may be used for military purposes, including against Russia.
