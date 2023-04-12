https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-working-on-universal-genetically-engineered-bioweapon-russian-parliamentary-investigation-1109381193.html

US Working on 'Universal' Genetically Engineered Bioweapon: Russian Parliamentary Investigation

US Working on 'Universal' Genetically Engineered Bioweapon: Russian Parliamentary Investigation

Russian lawmakers have conducted an investigation into Washington's military-related biological activities at laboratories across Ukraine on the basis of... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-12T09:42+0000

2023-04-12T09:42+0000

2023-04-12T10:18+0000

bioweapon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102251/66/1022516637_0:244:3196:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_7df66b249be1e33ed428ab964f60a20f.jpg

Investigators said that unfortunately, the present level of scientific advancement in the fields of genetic engineering, biotechnology, toxicology and synthetic biology serves to increase the possibility of their use for the purpose of creating biological weapons agents of a new generation - at the same time that detecting and identifying their use using traditional diagnosis tools is extremely difficult."The United States aims to develop a universal genetically engineered biological weapon capable of infecting not only people, but animals as well as agricultural crops. Its use involves, among other things, the goal of inflicting large-scale and irreparable economic damage on the enemy," the commission wrote in its final report."The covert and targeted use of such a weapon in anticipation of a positive inevitable direct military confrontation could create a significant advantage for American forces over the adversary, even those who possess other types of weapons of mass destruction," the report added.The commission report noted that unfortunately, the scientific advancements in the fields of genetic engineering, biotechnology, toxicology and synthetic biology have increased the possibility of their use to create advanced biological weapons agents of a new generation - at the same time that detecting and identifying their use using traditional diagnosis tools has become extremely difficult. "The situation is aggravated by the fact that the production of such biological agents can easily be dispersed over various industrial enterprises, disguising them as products used for peaceful purposes," the document noted.The creation of new, ever more advanced biological agents doesn't remove the dangers posed by traditional bioweapons, the report added. Among these are agents "such as smallpox, anthrax, tularemia and the plague, all of which can be modified to enhance their deadly properties. Added to this is the objective difficulty in determining the true cause of outbreaks of infectious diseases, which can be both natural and artificial."US Bioweapons DangerThe Duma commission report cited the US bioweapons program as the biggest clear and present danger to global biological security."The US military biological program has not only not been curtailed, but has acquired a large-scale character in recent years with a focus on offensive actions, carried out under the guise of activities which are permitted under the Biological Weapons Convention, as well as anti-terrorism projects. The United States is supporting and developing the ability to produce biological weapons and, if necessary, to use them. However, there have been changes in Washington's strategic view with regard to the role of bioweapons in geopolitical competition, and the means of its possible use," the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/who-chief-hopes-covid-19-pandemic-ends-this-year-1108362549.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bioweapon