https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/strange-that-pentagon-files-were-released-on-gaming-site-rather-than-to-journalists-or-wikileaks-1109396281.html

Strange That 'Pentagon Files' Were Released on Gaming Site Rather Than to Journalists or WikiLeaks

Strange That 'Pentagon Files' Were Released on Gaming Site Rather Than to Journalists or WikiLeaks

The apparent Pentagon leak seems to be legitimate and has to some extent hurt the US, says author and journalist Daniel Lazare, adding that the alleged... 12.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-12T17:27+0000

2023-04-12T17:27+0000

2023-04-12T17:27+0000

analysis

us

opinion

russia

ukraine

pentagon

leak

wikileaks

seymour hersh

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg

The scandal over the alleged Pentagon leak is raging on, with a National Security Council spokesman admitting that some documents appeared to be genuine, while others were altered. The files in question contain a wide variety of information, including Ukraine war plans; Washington's spying on its allies and adversaries alike; and its allies' concerns about the possibility of being dragged into a conflict with Russia. Some observers don't rule out that the entire episode is a covert operation. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the leak, while the Pentagon has signaled that it is taking steps to restrict access to classified documents. The dump prompted a heated debate over the veracity of the docs and the forces behind the leak.Photographs of the allegedly leaked documents first emerged on Discord, a messaging platform popular with gamers, weeks earlier. They remained largely unnoticed until they were shared on Twitter and other popular sites and platforms. The US Department of Defense is continuing to assess the validity of the photographed documents that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material, as per Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.There is a lively debate as to who could have leaked the documents as well as what the purpose of the alleged whistleblower was. Some experts have suggested that it could be a new Edward Snowden or some disgruntled Pentagon official's concerns with the Biden administration's military adventurism in Ukraine. For their part, some Russian military observers have not ruled out that the dump is aimed at diverting Moscow's attention from Ukraine's forthcoming spring offensive and contains disinformation regarding Kiev's ability to launch the advance. Others referred to the US mainstream media's enthusiasm in disseminating the alleged Pentagon leak, something that the Western press has not demonstrated so far with regard to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream bombshell.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Political Misfits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leak-outlines-dia-assessed-wild-card-scenarios-in-ukraine-conflict--1109373172.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russia-knew-nato-states-engaged-in-hostilities-in-ukraine-before-pentagon-leaks-kremlin-1109381526.html

russia

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

pentagon leak, pentagon documents leaked, ukraine war plans leaked, veracity of pentagon files, photographs of pentagon documents, who leaked pentagon documents 2023, pentagon leak discord