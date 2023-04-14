https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/made-in-russia-stand-wins-top-award-at-tashkent-hosted-exhibition-1109502598.html

'Made in Russia' Stand Wins Top Award at Tashkent-Hosted Exhibition

'Made in Russia' Stand Wins Top Award at Tashkent-Hosted Exhibition

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) received an award as the organizer of the best national exposition at the 27th International Healthcare - TIHE 2023 exhibition in Uzbekistan for a collective stand under the Made in Russia brand, the REC reports.12 Russian companies take part in the exhibition.

Russian companies' technologies have sparked great interest among industry experts from Uzbekistan. The Russian Export Center has organized a series of consultations for participants of the 'Made in Russia' stand with potential partners who are interested in the supply of Russian products.On the first day of the exhibition, 52 business meetings with partners from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan took place at the collective stand. The export potential of these meetings is estimated at $12 million.The event's opening was attended by Russia's Deputy Trade Representative in Uzbekistan Igor Kamynin, who noted that “Healthcare - TIHE 2023” will allow Russian manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products not only to establish new business contacts, but also to strengthen cooperation with members of Uzbekistan's medical community.The collective exposition's participants received advice on selecting potential partners and potential consumers for the industry's products, and also to familiarize them with the procedure for partaking in state tenders to supply medical equipment and products to fulfill the needs of the nation's medical institutions.Also, the 'Made in Russia' exposition was visited, together with their respective delegations, by Jamshid Eshmuradov, Deputy Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Adkham Khasanoav, Chairman of the Association of Dentists of Uzbekistan, Dmitry Grakun, Advisor for Trade and Economic Affairs of the Embassy of Belarus in Uzbekistan, Jamshid Alimov, General Director of Medtekhnika JSC, Emergency and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan Md. Zahangir Alam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Uzbekistan Vaclav Yilek and Commercial Attaché of the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan Sudhir Malik.The exhibition will run from April 13 to 15, at the National Exhibition Complex (NEC) "Uzexpocentre". More than 250 companies from 13 countries are taking part in the event.

