Pentagon Leak: Disinfo Op to Expand Control of Internet & Get Rid of Biden

The Pentagon "leak" could have been deliberately orchestrated to force the removal of US President Joe Biden and/or to expand the power of the US government to regulate anything posted on the Internet.

Twenty-one-year-old Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira was arrested on Thursday over the much-discussed Pentagon "leaks". He was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents. In an affidavit accompanying the charges, an FBI special agent revealed that Teixeira had security clearance for the highest level of classification, “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” (TS/SCI).The trove of documents was initially released on the Discord platform, popular with gamers, weeks ago. Later, the alleged Pentagon files found their way to major social media platforms and eventually were picked by the US mainstream media.A Deliberate Leak and Here's WhyJohnson believes that it was a controlled leak, even though initially the former CIA analyst had been inclined to think that the leaked documents were the work of a frustrated whistleblower. What struck Johnson was a document labeled "CIA Operations Center Intelligence Update" in the trove.One might ask why the leak was needed. According to the CIA veteran, those who he claimed tricked Teixeira may have sought to kill several birds with one stone: to smear MAGA conservatives, justify new Internet restrictions and remove Joe Biden from the Oval Office. Thus, Teixeira was immediately described as a right winger, as an anti-Semite, as a racist, a gun lover and a religious extremist: he "checks all the boxes" routinely smeared by the US mainstream press. As Johnson wittingly remarked in his blog earlier in the day, "the only thing lacking is that the fellow, Jack Texeira, was not wearing a MAGA cap.""There's current legislation being proposed that would not only ban Tik-Tok, but would expand the power of the US government to regulate anything posted on the Internet," So this could be an act designed to help create political support for that kind of authoritarian crackdown on information, a complete violation of the First Amendment."Another thing that set alarm bells ringing for Johnson was Bellingcat, which is characterized by the former State Department official as "an Open Source Intelligence outfit that has been funded by US and British intelligence." It was Bellingcat that allegedly managed to trace the "leak" to a Discord server called “WowMao,” which seemed to have been sourced from the Thug Shaker Central channel.The story about "leaked Pentagon files" was also picked up by the New York Times and the Washington Post which are largely criticized for being in cahoots with the US federal government and its intelligence agencies."That's why I think it's a disinformation operation," Johnson said. "Bellingcat has been funded by both MI6 and the CIA and has worked really as what they call an open source intelligence operation. And it has been used as an intelligence entity. And several of the reporters who were involved, both writing for The New York Times, had previously worked with Bellingcat. The timing of this is just very unusual, that all of a sudden it's just discovered and the documents that are being leaked are very precisely focused on Ukraine, the conflict with Ukraine and Russia's activities in Ukraine."Convenient ScapegoatThe 21-year old appears to be more of a convenient scapegoat rather than a "hero", according to Johnson. The former CIA analyst does not rule out that Teixeira will be punished alone – akin to William Calley in the My Lai Massacre case – while his chain of command will be let off the hook.If convicted, Teixeira faces up to 15 years in prison. And if it was indeed a controlled leak, it would send an alarming signal about the extent to which the US government agencies are eager to violate Constitutional rights of a US citizen to reach their objectives. Remarkably, the US mainstream press has not raised the question if Teixeira should be treated as a "whistleblower.""The government violating constitutional rights wouldn't shock me at all," remarked Johnson. "That's why I said he's a convenient scapegoat. They're using him in this way. He was not working for some foreign intelligence service. He would not have been able just on his own to get access to those documents. I know how really difficult it is, even electronically, when you log into these systems to find some of that information and then to turn it off, then take it out and then decide to photograph and then post it. The story doesn't add up."Touching upon the timing of the "leak" the CIA veteran suggested that "elements in the intelligence community" have eventually "recognized that the prospects for Ukraine in the war with Russia are bleak and hurting and getting more dismal by the day so that Russia is going to prevail and Ukraine is going to lose."

