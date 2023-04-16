Possible Gunpowder Seized From Home of Suspected Bomber in Japan's Wakayama - Reports

International
Police in Japan seized a computer and a gunpowder-like substance from the house of 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, suspected of throwing an explosive device toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese broadcaster reported on Sunday.
The search of Kimura's home in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture lasted more than seven hours and resulted in the seizure of more than 10 cardboard boxes, the report said. Among the recovered items were Kimura's computer and a substance believed to be gunpowder. Japanese news agency reported earlier in the day that a knife was seized from Kimura's backpack when he was arrested. On Saturday, as Kishida was touring the venue ahead of a stump speech in the prefecture of Wakayama, a young man from the crown threw a cylindrical object toward him, which was followed by the sound of an explosion and the smell of smoke. The prime minister was unhurt and immediately left by car, later saying at another place in the city that the incident should not disrupt the election process. Two cylindrical objects were later recovered from the scene, one of which had exploded and the other was being held by the assailant, Japanese media reported. The perpetrator was identified as a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture who has refused to communicate with investigators until he sees his lawyer. The incident is not the first attack on a Japanese politician in the country. Less than a year ago, on July 8, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while speaking during his campaign speech in Nara Prefecture. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 33 feet. The attacker told investigators that he had decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. The group has denied having had anything to do with the former prime minister.
Possible Gunpowder Seized From Home of Suspected Bomber in Japan's Wakayama - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in Japan seized a computer and a gunpowder-like substance from the house of 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, suspected of throwing an explosive device toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese broadcaster reported on Sunday.
The search of Kimura's home in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture lasted more than seven hours and resulted in the seizure of more than 10 cardboard boxes, the report said. Among the recovered items were Kimura's computer and a substance believed to be gunpowder.
Japanese news agency reported earlier in the day that a knife was seized from Kimura's backpack when he was arrested.
On Saturday, as Kishida was touring the venue ahead of a stump speech in the prefecture of Wakayama, a young man from the crown threw a cylindrical object toward him, which was followed by the sound of an explosion and the smell of smoke. The prime minister was unhurt and immediately left by car, later saying at another place in the city that the incident should not disrupt the election process.
Two cylindrical objects were later recovered from the scene, one of which had exploded and the other was being held by the assailant, Japanese media reported.
The perpetrator was identified as a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture who has refused to communicate with investigators until he sees his lawyer.
The incident is not the first attack on a Japanese politician in the country. Less than a year ago, on July 8, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while speaking during his campaign speech in Nara Prefecture. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 33 feet. The attacker told investigators that he had decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. The group has denied having had anything to do with the former prime minister.
