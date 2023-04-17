https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/kremlin-turbulent-times-call-for-russian-fleets-full-combat-readiness-1109588999.html
Kremlin: Turbulent Times Call for Russian Fleet's Full Combat Readiness
Turbulent times call for a full combat readiness of Russia's naval forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He warned of a threat of regional conflicts.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The full combat readiness of Russia's naval forces is needed due to turbulent times, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that there is a threat of regional conflicts.
"Our environment is very turbulent in many areas, fraught with conflict situations, regional conflicts. We are all well aware of the geography of these regional conflicts. And that is what it was about," Peskov told reporters.
Since April 14, Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet. Earlier on Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu briefed
President Vladimir Putin on the progress of a surprise inspection of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet
, saying that the troops participating in the event were on full combat readiness.
The minister said that the forces and troops participating in the inspection had been put on "full combat readiness," adding that with the established restrictions, they began to carry out combat training tasks, control firing and tactical exercises.
According to Shoigu, the final stage of the surprise inspection will kick off on April 18, when warships will work out missile strikes with electronic launches.
For his part, President Putin asked the defense minister to carry out these surprise inspections in the Russian Navy’s other fleets.
"The first stage was indeed held suddenly, at a very high level. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who organized this work. I ask you, by all means, to continue this work, and to also focus on the development and preparation of similar events in other fleets," the president added.
Putin further emphasized that the country has explicit priorities for the use of its armed forces, primarily, in Ukraine, where the Russian special military operation
is ongoing.
"Separate elements of the fleet’s forces, of course, can be used in conflicts in any direction. So I ask you to keep that in mind as well," he added.
Last week, Defense Minister Shoigu announced
a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet in order to check the ability of the country's armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from the sea.