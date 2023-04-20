Russia Completes Surprise Inspection of Pacific Fleet

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia completed the surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet that confirmed the high readiness of troops and forces to repel the aggression of a potential enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet since April 14. "The the sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, parts of the Aerospace Forces and support units have been completed," the ministry said, adding that the troops showed high indicators of combat readiness. All the troops involved in the sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet are returning to their bases and permanent deployment, the ministry added.
Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet since April 14.
"The the sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, parts of the Aerospace Forces and support units have been completed," the ministry said, adding that the troops showed high indicators of combat readiness.
All the troops involved in the sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet are returning to their bases and permanent deployment, the ministry added.
