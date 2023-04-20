Russia's Pacific Fleet Showcases High-Level Performance During Drills - Video

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/russias-pacific-fleet-showcases-high-level-performance-during-drills---video-1109689142.html
Large-scale exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet which started earlier this week have involved 25,000 military personnel, 167 surface combat ships, 12 submarines supported by naval aviation and combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced a sudden check of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness to counter possible aggression, prompting exercises to begin on April 14. Three days later, the minister reported to President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the exercises. The third and final stage of the drills has been continuing until now. A detachment of combat ships, led by the newest corvette "Gromkiy" of project 20380, successfully worked out tasks to destroy a submarine from a hypothetical enemy.In the sky, Tu-22M3 and Tu-95 bombers patrolled the zone of exercizes. Tu-95's anti-submarine variant, the Tu-142, performed tasks to detect and counter enemy submarines, supporting the navy.During the combat drills, the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated a high level of combat readiness in conditions as close to real combat as possible. It is expected that the exercises will end in the coming days with the completion of the third stage and all ships will return to their stations.
11:53 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 20.04.2023)
Large-scale exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet which started earlier this week have involved 25,000 military personnel, 167 surface combat ships, 12 submarines supported by naval aviation and combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced a sudden check
of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness to counter possible aggression, prompting exercises to begin on April 14.
Three days later, the minister reported to President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the exercises. The third and final stage of the drills has been continuing until now.
A detachment of combat ships, led by the newest corvette "Gromkiy" of project 20380, successfully worked out tasks to destroy a submarine from a hypothetical enemy.
In the sky, Tu-22M3 and Tu-95 bombers patrolled the zone of exercizes
. Tu-95's anti-submarine variant, the Tu-142, performed tasks to detect and counter enemy submarines, supporting the navy.
During the combat drills, the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated a high level of combat readiness in conditions as close to real combat as possible. It is expected that the exercises will end in the coming days with the completion of the third stage and all ships will return to their stations.