Sudanese Armed Forces Agree to 3-Day Truce in Connection With Eid Al-Fitr

The armed forces of Sudan announced that they have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

2023-04-21T16:57+0000

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Earlier on Friday, the RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). The armed forces of Sudan also expressed hope that the RSF will comply with the truce.

