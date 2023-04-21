https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/sudanese-armed-forces-agree-to-3-day-truce-in-connection-with-eid-al-fitr-1109745979.html
The armed forces of Sudan announced that they have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Earlier on Friday, the RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). The armed forces of Sudan also expressed hope that the RSF will comply with the truce.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Sudan announced that they have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Last week, violent clashes
between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Earlier on Friday, the RSF said it had agreed
to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT).
"The armed forces agreed to a truce for a period of three days, starting Friday, April 21, so that citizens could celebrate Eid al-Fitr and humanitarian services were provided," the military said on social media.
The armed forces of Sudan also expressed hope that the RSF will comply with the truce.