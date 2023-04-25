https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/trump-ponders-reasons-behind-carlsons-departure-from-fox-calls-host-terrific-1109815813.html

Trump Ponders Reasons Behind Carlson's Departure From Fox, Calls Host 'Terrific'

Trump Ponders Reasons Behind Carlson's Departure From Fox, Calls Host 'Terrific'

Former US President Donald Trump alleged that Tucker Carlson left Fox News not voluntary.

2023-04-25T10:56+0000

2023-04-25T10:56+0000

2023-04-25T10:56+0000

On Monday, Carlson announced he was leaving Fox News. The broadcaster, in turn, said that the decision was mutual. Further plans of the TV host are not yet known. "I don’t know if it was voluntary or somebody fired [him]. But I think Tucker's been terrific. He's been, especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me," Trump told the local broadcaster, adding "you don’t know if it’s a firing." The former US president assumed that Carlson wanted more freedom at his position, but his demands were not met. Earlier in the day, media reported that Fox News’ decision to part ways with its popular TV host came from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and was related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former producer Abby Grossberg. Carlson had hosted his talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News since 2016. He is known for his criticism of US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

