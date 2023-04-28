International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/bidens-approval-rating-reaches-new-lows-ahead-of-2024-election---poll-1109904374.html
Biden's Approval Rating Reaches New Lows Ahead of 2024 Election
Biden's Approval Rating Reaches New Lows Ahead of 2024 Election
US President Joe Biden's approval rating has decreased further and reached a record low of 37%, a new Gallup poll revealed. The president's approval rating has fallen among Democrats and Republicans.
2023-04-28T01:41+0000
2023-04-28T01:44+0000
americas
us
us politics
2024 us presidential elections
joe biden
americans
gallup
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfe15554005d0fd09a7091410c2a18c.jpg
The poll was completed on Tuesday, the day Biden formally announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 presidential race, and released on Thursday.The president's approval rating has fallen among Democrats and Republicans, but has particularly fallen with Independent voters - down nine points to 31% from February, a report on the poll said.Biden's approval decreased by six points since March and one of the main reasons is the Americans' recognition of a declining US economy, the report said.While 75% of voters see the economy as getting worse, only 16% of voters said they believe the economy is "good" or "excellent," the release said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/bidens-reelection-campaign-begins-unimpressively-1109898597.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/what-affects-bidens-2024-re-election-chances-1109866371.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_116:0:2845:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdc77355e402e4285d0dad96b1685be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden, 2024 us elections, biden ratings, biden approval rating, gullap poll on biden, what groups favour biden, what are the chances for biden to be reelected
biden, 2024 us elections, biden ratings, biden approval rating, gullap poll on biden, what groups favour biden, what are the chances for biden to be reelected

Biden's Approval Rating Reaches New Lows Ahead of 2024 Election

01:41 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 01:44 GMT 28.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's approval rating has decreased further and reached a record low of 37%, a new Gallup poll revealed.
The poll was completed on Tuesday, the day Biden formally announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 presidential race, and released on Thursday.
President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Belfast International Airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Biden is visiting the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Analysis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Begins Unimpressively
Yesterday, 21:10 GMT
The president's approval rating has fallen among Democrats and Republicans, but has particularly fallen with Independent voters - down nine points to 31% from February, a report on the poll said.
Biden's approval decreased by six points since March and one of the main reasons is the Americans' recognition of a declining US economy, the report said.
US President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Analysis
What Affects Biden's 2024 Reelection Chances?
Yesterday, 00:32 GMT
While 75% of voters see the economy as getting worse, only 16% of voters said they believe the economy is "good" or "excellent," the release said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала