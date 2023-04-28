International
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/tucker-carlsons-clip-on-his-fox-news-exit-gets-more-views-than-bidens-2024-bid-video-1109916264.html
Tucker Carlson's Clip on His Fox News Exit Gets More Views Than Biden's 2024 Bid Video
Tucker Carlson's Clip on His Fox News Exit Gets More Views Than Biden's 2024 Bid Video
Fox News announced Tucker Carlson's departure on April 24th. In his TV-show Carlson has repeatedly criticized US President Joe Biden. The team behind the Russian project “Soloviev.Live” has invited Carlson to work with them. Reportedly, Russia Today agency has also contacted the broadcaster.
2023-04-28T17:03+0000
2023-04-28T17:03+0000
americas
tucker carlson
fox news
russia today
us media
free speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f60967f2a913aee7c106fec6c6e131.jpg
Renowned American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, made a stunning exit from Fox News and released an explanation video that has garnered over 62 million views, surpassing Biden's announcement that he will run in the next presidential election by about 1.5 times.The former Fox News presenter published the video on Wednesday evening, a day after Biden’s announcement, but still surpassed it in popularity with ease. Carlson described how the US media stifles conversation on critical topics.Following Carlson's abrupt departure, Fox News saw a significant drop in its ratings, with Carlson Tonight having averaged 3.7 million viewers, and Carlson’s former colleague Brian Kilmeade’s show hitting only 2.6 million, resulting in a 30% audience decline. As a result, Fox Corp. shares also plummeted by 5.4%, with the media company's losses over the ordeal estimated to be as high as $507 million.Media report that investors are buying stocks in the video platform Rumble and Digital World Acquisition, which is merging with Trump Media, after news broke regarding job proposals Carlson had received.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/whats-behind-tucker-carlsons-ouster-from-fox-news-1109821661.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2933bb81c58e3f3acfe0dd3bf3fd69e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carlson expulsion, carlson to leave fox news, fox news rationgs dropped, tucker carlson published a video, carlson criticizes us media
tucker carlson expulsion, carlson to leave fox news, fox news rationgs dropped, tucker carlson published a video, carlson criticizes us media

Tucker Carlson's Clip on His Fox News Exit Gets More Views Than Biden's 2024 Bid Video

17:03 GMT 28.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAFox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fox News announced Tucker Carlson's departure on April 24, sparking speculation across the US media landscape about the possible reasons for the network's decision.
Renowned American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, made a stunning exit from Fox News and released an explanation video that has garnered over 62 million views, surpassing Biden's announcement that he will run in the next presidential election by about 1.5 times.
The former Fox News presenter published the video on Wednesday evening, a day after Biden’s announcement, but still surpassed it in popularity with ease. Carlson described how the US media stifles conversation on critical topics.
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
Analysis
What's Behind Tucker Carlson's Ouster From Fox News?
25 April, 15:00 GMT
Following Carlson's abrupt departure, Fox News saw a significant drop in its ratings, with Carlson Tonight having averaged 3.7 million viewers, and Carlson’s former colleague Brian Kilmeade’s show hitting only 2.6 million, resulting in a 30% audience decline. As a result, Fox Corp. shares also plummeted by 5.4%, with the media company's losses over the ordeal estimated to be as high as $507 million.
Media report that investors are buying stocks in the video platform Rumble and Digital World Acquisition, which is merging with Trump Media, after news broke regarding job proposals Carlson had received.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала