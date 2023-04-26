https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/sacked-carlson-and-lemon-could-go-independent-in-boost-for-alternative-media-1109858155.html

Sacked Carlson and Lemon Could Go Independent in Boost for Alternative Media

Sacked Carlson and Lemon Could Go Independent in Boost for Alternative Media

US Conservatives and Liberals alike were shocked by Monday's news that Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hade been sacked. Rick Sanchez and Scott Stantis said digital media had created a space for journalists to go independent.

2023-04-26T18:18+0000

2023-04-26T18:18+0000

2023-04-26T18:18+0000

americas

tucker carlson

don lemon

cnn

fox news

us

rupert murdoch

donald trump

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109806490_0:0:1379:776_1920x0_80_0_0_f52fe2176824ed6b4b9d255fe782556f.png

The firings of two top US media pundits from opposite ends of the political spectrum could make them independent media stars, journalists say.Monday saw Fox News announce that it was "parting ways" with its firebrand current affairs host Tucker Carlson, while CNN announced the sacking of its prime-time anchor Don Lemon after 17 years.Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corp. owns Fox, is reported to have personally ordered Carlson's dismissal. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump celebrated Lemon leaving CNN.Journalist Rich Sanchez and political cartoonist Scott Stantis gave Sputnik their views on the Monday media massacre. Sanchez said he believed Carlson's exit was linked to Fox's out-of-court defamation settlement of almost $800 million to the Dominion Voting Systems over allegations by Carlson and four other presenters that its machines could have been used for ballot-rigging in the 2020 presidential election. Carlson wrote an email admitting that the claims were unfounded, Sanchez said, which creates "material issues in further cases that are going to come forward against Fox News."Asked whether Carson's sacking was part of the settlement with Dominion, Stantis said he wouldn't be surprised if there was a "gentlemen's agreement, a handshake in the back room saying, yeah, you got to get rid of this guy."But he stressed that Lemon's departure from CNN came during a "major contraction" in the media business "across the spectrum""Don Lemon, clearly, he had outlived his welcome at CNN," Stantis added "And rather than being, you know, a team player, he decided not to take take his ball and go home. Well, unfortunately, CNN owned the ball as well."Sanchez pointed to a recent article in showbiz magazine Variety that detailed Lemon's "diva-like behaviour" at CNN and misogyny towards fellow staff and figures such as former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Hayley."Obviously that's the reason they fired him," the RT host said, pointing out that the network had earlier stated its willingness to resolve differences with Lemon.Both media figures are likely to do well despite losing their high-paid TV gigs, the commentators said.Lemon is "going to land on his feet" Stantis said, whether at another national network like MSNBC or on local news, while "Tucker Carlson could follow the Scott Adams model" — referring to the Dilbert cartoonist whose strip was dropped by newspapers after he tweeted allegedly racist comments."He also had a place for his followers to land and subscribe to his website and subscribe to his product there. And that means Scott Adams is going to make tens of millions of dollars," he said, noting that Carlson is at least a part-owner of alternative media website The Daily Caller.For more cutiing-edge commentary, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/carlson-ouster-marks-fox-news-transition-into-graveyard-of-conservative-media-titans-1109836267.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/tucker-carlson-could-no-longer-be-tolerated-by-corrupt-us-media-political-elite-1109845389.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

tucker carlson, don lemon, fox news, cnn, rupert murdoch, donald trump, sackings, why did fox fired tucker, why did tucker carlson leave fox, why tucker left, tucker carlson leaving fox news