Kishinev Says EU Should Support Moldovan Farmers Harmed by Cheap Ukrainian Imports
Moldovan Minister of Agriculture Vladimir Bolea stated in an interview that EU authorities must support Moldovan farmers harmed by Ukrainian imports.
On Friday, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's (EC) proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the EC pledged to provide 100 million euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers. "Moldova should be introduced into this calculation formula, since the Moldovan farmers' situation is no different. I think, it is even more volatile as Moldova is not a EU member and does not have access to the subsidies the European farmers receive, they [the Moldovans] are even poorer. The decision on money allocation [to Moldova] should be made," Bolea was quoted by Moldovan TV channel as saying. He said that EU can use various formulas in order to calculate the amount of potential aid for the Moldovan farmers who have sown the fields with wheat, corn and sunflower. Allocating such an assistance by the EU is quite feasible, Bolea said. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had urged the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, to resolve the issue with restrictions against the import of Ukrainian products. Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. The EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers. On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.
KISHINEV, April 30 (Sputnik) - The European Union should support Moldova's farmers as they have been as harmed by imports from Ukraine as other European grain producers, Moldovan Minister of Agriculture Vladimir Bolea said.
On Friday, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's (EC) proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops
. In turn, the EC pledged to provide 100 million euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.
"Moldova should be introduced into this calculation formula, since the Moldovan farmers' situation is no different. I think, it is even more volatile as Moldova is not a EU member and does not have access to the subsidies the European farmers receive, they [the Moldovans] are even poorer. The decision on money allocation [to Moldova] should be made," Bolea was quoted by Moldovan TV channel as saying.
He said that EU can use various formulas in order to calculate the amount of potential aid for the Moldovan farmers who have sown the fields with wheat, corn and sunflower. Allocating such an assistance by the EU is quite feasible, Bolea said.
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had urged the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, to resolve the issue with restrictions against the import of Ukrainian products.
Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU
last June. The EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products
until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.