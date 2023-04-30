International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russia-destroys-up-to-200-tonnes-of-ukrainian-ammunition-in-dpr-1109999236.html
Russia Destroys Up to 200 Tonnes of Ukrainian Ammunition in DPR
Russia Destroys Up to 200 Tonnes of Ukrainian Ammunition in DPR
The Russian forces have destroyed a railway echelon with up to 200 tonnes of Ukrainian munitions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-04-30T17:40+0000
2023-04-30T17:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1e/1109999076_0:72:3388:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdd1939876f2b80a12d193816e20f20.jpg
"As a result of a strike on an echelon at a railway station near the town of Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic, up to 200 tonnes of UAF’s [Ukrainian Armed Forces] ammunition were destroyed," the ministry said. Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russian-forces-discover-underground-soledar-arms-depot-retreating-ukrainians-failed-to-destroy-1109986726.html
russia
dpr
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1e/1109999076_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d471fcc67ddd4996035cd75d6d9ab1d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, donetsk people's republic (dpr), ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation war in ukraine, weapons for ukraine, ukrainian ammunition
russia, donetsk people's republic (dpr), ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation war in ukraine, weapons for ukraine, ukrainian ammunition

Russia Destroys Up to 200 Tonnes of Ukrainian Ammunition in DPR

17:40 GMT 30.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAmmunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
Ammunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have destroyed a railway echelon with up to 200 tonnes of Ukrainian munitions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of a strike on an echelon at a railway station near the town of Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic, up to 200 tonnes of UAF’s [Ukrainian Armed Forces] ammunition were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russian Forces discover Ukrainian arm depot in Soledar - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Discover Underground Soledar Arms Depot Retreating Ukrainians Failed to Destroy
14:41 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала