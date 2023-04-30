https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russia-destroys-up-to-200-tonnes-of-ukrainian-ammunition-in-dpr-1109999236.html

Russia Destroys Up to 200 Tonnes of Ukrainian Ammunition in DPR

The Russian forces have destroyed a railway echelon with up to 200 tonnes of Ukrainian munitions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of a strike on an echelon at a railway station near the town of Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic, up to 200 tonnes of UAF’s [Ukrainian Armed Forces] ammunition were destroyed," the ministry said. Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.

