https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/rfk-jr-zelensky-could-have-avoided-conflict-with-russia-by-saying-no-to-nato-1110064718.html

RFK Jr: Zelensky Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to NATO

RFK Jr: Zelensky Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to NATO

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a chance to avoid the conflict with Russia by simply refusing to join NATO.

2023-05-03T17:18+0000

2023-05-03T17:18+0000

2023-05-03T17:18+0000

americas

volodymyr zelensky

robert f. kennedy jr

russia

ukraine

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109666745_0:86:2868:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_39a543010c5378c90df9782c5ab9bb3f.jpg

According to Kennedy, Zelensky was forced to continue the dangerous path to NATO by neoconservatives in the Biden administration and by violent fascist elements within the Ukrainian government. Moreover, Zelensky even allowed the United States to place its nuclear-capable Aegis missile launchers along Ukraine’s 1,200-mile border with Russia and thereby provoked Russia, the presidential candidate added. Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Kiev, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/preserving-ukraine-as-independent-country-not-in-us-plans---russian-security-council-1110044386.html

americas

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rfk jr on ukraine, what rfk jr thinks about ukraine, rfk jr on nato< how much us spends on iukraine, us aid to ukraine