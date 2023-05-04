https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/grain-deal-extension-unlikely-unless-russias-terms-are-met-1110076186.html

Grain Deal Extension 'Unlikely' Unless Russia's Terms Are Met

Grain Deal Extension 'Unlikely' Unless Russia's Terms Are Met

Without fulfillment of the conditions that Russia initially set, the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is unlikely, Senior Researcher Victor Nadein-Raevskiy told Sputnik.

2023-05-04T11:15+0000

2023-05-04T11:15+0000

2023-05-04T11:15+0000

analysis

grain

ukrainian crisis

russia

maria zakharova

sanctions

sergey lavrov

wheat

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg

A new round of talks about the grain deal - in which a UN representative will take part - will be held in Moscow on 5 May, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently said. According to Nadein-Raevskiy, without fulfilling Russia's initial conditions, extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative beyond the May 18 deadline is unlikely.Russia has been facing a plethora of hurdles to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Moscow, Ankara, Kiev and the United Nations at the height of the Ukraine conflict in July 2022. The agreement provides for exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The package includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea amid Western sanctions, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented. On 18 March, Russia extended the deal for 60 days. However, it pointed out that there had been a lack of progress on normalizing its agricultural exports - including bank payments, transport logistics, vessel insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline.Payments, Logistics & InsuranceEver since that March extension, measures taken to extend the deal further have mainly been diplomatic, Nadein-Raevskiy - who is also director of the Institute of the Black Sea-Caspian region - said.All that Moscow wanted was to have its terms met according to the deal - in particular, three essential elements: insurance of ships, permission to use vessels, and payment settlements. Indeed, Russian shipping companies and banks continue to face sanctions and barriers imposed by Washington, Brussels and London because of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Russia has demanded that, according to the original agreement back in July 2022, the Russian Agricultural Bank, which arranges payments, should be connected to SWIFT. However, this has yet to happen. West's Deceit & Violation of Obligations The fact that the Kiev regime and the West refuse to comply with specific aspects of the Grain Deal that affect Russia is a glaring example of the "you owe us, but we don't owe you anything" stance, the expert said.Both Ukraine and their sponsors in the West want the grain deal to continue without making any concessions on their part.The West refuses to comply with conditions laid down by Russia's Foreign Ministry to extend Moscow's participation in the grain deal because it would violate sanctions against Russia and “they fear that other payments would be made through this channel,” the researcher said. He pointed out that even the delivery of free Russian grain to poor countries under dire threat of starvation have been blocked.In mid-April, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul was experiencing difficulties registering new vessels and conducting inspections because of actions by Ukrainian representatives and UN officials. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking after his bid to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting in late April, said the Black Sea grain deal had reached an impasse as the West has chosen not to treat the matter seriously. The top diplomat added that Russia can work outside the framework of the grain deal if the West "does not wish to be honest" regarding its implementation. Lavrov stressed that Russia's exports to countries in need would not be affected.Indeed, as it stands, Western countries have been the main beneficiaries of the deal extension, Nadein-Raevskiy emphasized.Turkiye, the largest buyer of Ukrainian wheat and barley, introduced an 130 percent import tariff on wheat, barley, and corn from 1 May to protect domestic producers.Nadein-Raevskiy added there is also a political component, highlighting that the agreement promoted Turkiye’s ambitions to become one of the world's 10 largest economic powers. Furthermore, participation in the deal was also important for the reputation of Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the run-up to the upcoming elections in the country.Finally, amid the sanctions campaign unleashed against it, Russia has found ways - as it always does - to rise to the challenge, said the researcher. Looking towards the approaching grain deal deadline, although Russia does not need the package to sell its agricultural products, extending it - so long as Russia's stipulations are met - would be quite economical and profitable, especially as it is expecting a good harvest. But unless the Grain Initiative's terms are met in full, it really makes no sense for Moscow to extend the agreement, Nadein-Raevskiy said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russia-wants-istanbul-grain-deal-terms-to-be-fulfilled-1110052173.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/new-round-of-grain-deal-talks-to-be-held-in-moscow-may-5-with-un-participation-1110050859.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russia-sees-no-progress-in-implementing-its-part-of-grain-deal-moscow-1109941717.html

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

grain deal initiative, black sea grain initiative, grain deal deadline, extention of the grsain deal, exports of ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers, over the black sea, memorandum of understanding, to unblock russian grain and fertilizer exports, amid western sanctions,