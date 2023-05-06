International
WATCH LIVE: Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Kishinev Notifies Kiev of Plans to Limit Imports of Ukrainian Grain
Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea has notified Kiev of Kishinev's plans to temporarily limit the imports of Ukrainian grain with a view to protecting domestic farmers, the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.
"Moldova plans to join the decision of the European Union to impose temporary restrictions on the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflowers, with the provision of transit through our country. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Vladimir Bolea has informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, of it," the ministry's statement read. The amount of local grain in Moldova's storage facilities is high, which puts pressure on farmers, who are concerned there will be no place for the new harvest, Bolea told Solskyi. On Tuesday, the European Commission decided to limit the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5, following a pledge of the five countries to lift national restrictions on the imports of grains and crops, which they imposed in April to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap Ukrainian grain. Earlier this week, Moldovan farmers appealed to the country's authorities requiring similar measures, with the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry showing readiness to meet their demands.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea has notified Kiev of Kishinev's plans to temporarily limit the imports of Ukrainian grain with a view to protecting domestic farmers, the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.
"Moldova plans to join the decision of the European Union to impose temporary restrictions on the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflowers, with the provision of transit through our country. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Vladimir Bolea has informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, of it," the ministry's statement read.
The amount of local grain in Moldova's storage facilities is high, which puts pressure on farmers, who are concerned there will be no place for the new harvest, Bolea told Solskyi.
Grain harvest in the fields - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Kishinev Says EU Should Support Moldovan Farmers Harmed by Cheap Ukrainian Imports
30 April, 13:57 GMT
On Tuesday, the European Commission decided to limit the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5, following a pledge of the five countries to lift national restrictions on the imports of grains and crops, which they imposed in April to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap Ukrainian grain.
Earlier this week, Moldovan farmers appealed to the country's authorities requiring similar measures, with the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry showing readiness to meet their demands.
