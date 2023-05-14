https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/syrian-delegates-arrive-in-jeddah-ahead-of-arab-league-summit---source-1110351619.html
Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source
Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source
A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week’s Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.
2023-05-14T15:00+0000
2023-05-14T15:00+0000
2023-05-14T15:00+0000
world
syria
league of arab states
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92150d9cf4eecacf87ab283de8277c93.jpg
The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added. The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League. Syria’s membership of the regional organization was reinstated last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/who-is-unhappy-about-syrias-return-to-the-arab-league-1110259422.html
syria
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64ddbb62263417beb890929cc47db2b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, league of arab states (las), saudi arabia, jeddah, syrian delegation arrives in jeddah, syria in las
syria, league of arab states (las), saudi arabia, jeddah, syrian delegation arrives in jeddah, syria in las
Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week’s Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.
The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added.
The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League
’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League.
Syria’s membership of the regional organization was reinstated
last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.