https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/syrian-delegates-arrive-in-jeddah-ahead-of-arab-league-summit---source-1110351619.html

Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source

Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source

A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week’s Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.

2023-05-14T15:00+0000

2023-05-14T15:00+0000

2023-05-14T15:00+0000

world

syria

league of arab states

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92150d9cf4eecacf87ab283de8277c93.jpg

The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added. The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League. Syria’s membership of the regional organization was reinstated last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/who-is-unhappy-about-syrias-return-to-the-arab-league-1110259422.html

syria

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, league of arab states (las), saudi arabia, jeddah, syrian delegation arrives in jeddah, syria in las