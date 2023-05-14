International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/syrian-delegates-arrive-in-jeddah-ahead-of-arab-league-summit---source-1110351619.html
Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source
Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source
A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week’s Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.
2023-05-14T15:00+0000
2023-05-14T15:00+0000
world
syria
league of arab states
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92150d9cf4eecacf87ab283de8277c93.jpg
The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added. The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League. Syria’s membership of the regional organization was reinstated last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/who-is-unhappy-about-syrias-return-to-the-arab-league-1110259422.html
syria
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64ddbb62263417beb890929cc47db2b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, league of arab states (las), saudi arabia, jeddah, syrian delegation arrives in jeddah, syria in las
syria, league of arab states (las), saudi arabia, jeddah, syrian delegation arrives in jeddah, syria in las

Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source

15:00 GMT 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the Jeddah from the city embankment.
View of the Jeddah from the city embankment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week’s Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.
The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added.
The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League.
A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
World
Who Is Unhappy About Syria's Return to the Arab League?
11 May, 15:09 GMT
Syria’s membership of the regional organization was reinstated last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала