US Debt Ceiling Standoff Just a 'Game of Chicken' With Deal at '11th Hour'

Attorney Steve Gill said the Republicans needed to stand their ground and force the Democrats to cut public spending, but economist and professor Mark Frost said neither party would not risk bankrupting the federal government.

The US debt ceiling crisis will be solved with an "11th-hour" deal because neither side wants a government default, an economist says.Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, held talks with President Joe Biden last week but failed to strike a deal.Attorney Steve Gill told Sputnik that Americans were "not putting enough blame on Mitch McConnell."But now McConnell is "sitting back, trying to give Joe Biden another win," Gill accused. "I'm not sure who is more addled and incapable of mental competence, McConnell or Biden at this point." While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government won't be able to pay its bills or federal employees' wages unless the debt ceiling is raised before June 1, Biden has been blasé about the risks.Mark Frost told Sputnik that the two parties were playing a "game of chicken."Nevertheless, Democrats and Republicans "have no choice but to come to a deal," regardless of "whether they call it a deal or whether they call it something else.""They'll come up with some justification for what they're doing," Frost assured. "And the only thing that matters is do they or do they not default on the debt? And I see no evidence whatsoever that they're going to default. Neither side wants to do that."The economist agreed with a comparison of the situation to the First World War stalemate in the trenches."People can get themselves into political situations where they can't extricate themselves out of it and save face," he told For more incisive commentary on current affairs, check out or Sputnik Radio shows.

