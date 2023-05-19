https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/china-central-asia-summit-beijing-becoming-more-consequential-player-on-global-stage-1110462550.html

'G7 No Longer Globally-Determining Force' Amid Emerging Multipolarity

China hosting the Xian summit is “critically important” when it comes to Beijing expanding its international clout, Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar, told Sputnik.

Friday saw the opening of two high-level regional gatherings: the China-Central Asian summit in Xian and the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The events come as leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the UK and the US gathered in Hiroshima for a G7 summit.Even though the G7 remains an institution that enables its members to sit down and discuss coordinating policies, this "no longer means that they can dictate the health or well-being or direction of the global economy," Kamrava said.When asked about the significance of the China-Central Asian summit, Kamrava touted the event as "quite important", something that he said reflects the fact that Beijing "has belatedly discovered the strategic significance of the Central Asian republics."He added that the China is internationally known as "a major producer of technology", an important "commercial actor" in Africa and "a consequential player" in the Persian Gulf.He was partly echoed by Dmitry Evstafiev, a Moscow­-based political scientist and HSE University professor, who told Sputnik that the China­-Central Asia summit is "very important" as a venue to discuss Beijing foraying into international markets, among other things.On the G7 summit, Evstafiev referred to it as having a "non-creative format, which was inherited from the past and is currently used by inertia." The political analyst underscored the point that the G7 format is "completely and unconditionally dependent on the US."

