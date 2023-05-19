https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/yellen-says-more-bank-mergers-probably-necessary---report-1110469015.html

Yellen Says More Bank Mergers Probably Necessary - Report

Biden has intervened to block several corporate takeovers, including JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit and Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard. But it’s singing a different tune when it comes to the country’s largest banks.

At a meeting with the CEOs of the country’s largest banks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that more bank mergers might be necessary as the financial crisis continues to unfold, according to media reports based on people familiar with the matter.A Treasury readout of the meeting said Yellen "reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the US banking system," but did not mention talk of mergers. However, the former Federal Reserve chief did mention them in comments to the media earlier this week.Earlier this month, most of First Republic Bank was sold to JPMorgan by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a government-owned corporation used to safeguard depositors’ funds from bank runs, in a fire sale following a takeover weeks prior. The collapse of First Republic was the second-largest bank failure in US history and followed the third-largest bank failure, that of Silicon Valley Bank, weeks before. Only the collapse of Washington Mutual during the 2008 stock market crash was larger.The decision to allow JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States, to takeover the majority of First Republic’s assets was sharply criticized by anti-consolidation allies of US President Joe Biden.However, the Biden administration hasn’t been totally accommodating to financiers during the crisis, either: after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank went under in March, Biden said investors wouldn’t enjoy the protection that insured deposit-holders received via the FDIC.The administration has attempted to project an image of stability amid the crisis, which also comes as the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for more than a year in an effort to slow down inflation. Economic data released in late April showed that in the first quarter of 2023, the US’ gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 1.1%, a significant slowdown from the previous quarter’s growth rate of 2.6%. Economic forecasters have predicted the US economy will slow even more as the year progresses, expecting a GDP growth rate of just 0.7% for 2023.Even if the US avoids a default, the crisis could result in a downgrading of the federal government’s credit rating by international observers, as happened during a similar crisis in 2011.

