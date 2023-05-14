https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/tallinn-security-conference-pours-gasoline-on-fire-of-russia-nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1110355015.html

Tallinn Security Conference ‘Pours Gasoline on Fire’ of Russia-NATO Proxy War in Ukraine

Tallinn Security Conference ‘Pours Gasoline on Fire’ of Russia-NATO Proxy War in Ukraine

Over 100 senior Western defense and foreign policy officials and experts gathered in Tallinn, Estonia May 12-14 to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. Giving Sputnik an exclusive inside look at the event, academic Joseph Siracusa said that with few exceptions, decision makers expressed support for a further dangerous escalation of tensions with Russia.

2023-05-14T18:00+0000

2023-05-14T18:00+0000

2023-05-14T18:07+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

nikita khrushchev

russia

ukraine

tallinn

nato

european union (eu)

leonid brezhnev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110354472_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_6b3451e76b1f66688ff822c7eb649f78.jpg

The Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn wrapped up Sunday after three days of discussions on NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, maritime security, cyber threats, the push to continue the expansion of NATO and the EU, sanctions and the threat of a nuclear war.The conference featured multiple big names, including US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli, David Cattler, NATO’s assistant secretary general for intelligence and security, former US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun, European Council on Foreign Relations co-chairman Carl Bildt, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, French presidential advisor Xavier Chatel and the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. A keynote lecture was provided by former US National Security Council director and presidential advisor Fiona Hill, a prominent Russia hawk in the Trump administration.The event was also attended by Dr. Joseph M. Siracusa, a renowned US professor of history and international diplomacy who serves as dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, and is the author of more than 30 books on diplomacy and international security. Dr. Siracusa provided Sputnik with detailed impressions on the event, saying that from his vantage point, it consisted mostly of “hardline anti-Russian types” not in the mood for any sort of dialogue with Moscow or any desire to put a stop to the bleeding wound that is modern-day Ukraine.“I was hoping that when I came here, there would be a number of sessions on how peace might be achieved – that is, how a ceasefire might be achieved and what can be done about it,” the scholar said.Unfortunately, the academic, who spoke at the conference’s session on nuclear risks, said the event proved unforgivingly and unrelentingly anti-Russia, with most speakers operating under a “Ukraine can do no bad, Russia can do no good,” “Russia is…the total aggressor” principle, and “pouring gasoline” on the conflict by cheerleading its continuation and calling for an expansion of the US military footprint in Eastern Europe.“If they adhere to Zelensky’s ceasefire, the war in Ukraine will go on for years,” the scholar warned. Even if the conflict continues for just six more months, that’s going to mean thousands more dead, the academic said. “I regard the loss of Russian lives as equal to the loss of Ukrainian lives. When you start losing lives over something that could have been solved diplomatically, what we have here is criminal negligence,” he added.Drang nach Osten 2.0?The academic agreed with Sputnik’s assessment of the Tallinn conference being a kind of preview of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania scheduled for July, and said that unfortunately, there is “unanimity” of support for the alliance’s expansion, “of bringing in more American troops in this part of the world,” and for bringing Ukraine in as a formal member after years of de facto, “invisible member” status.The alliance’s attitude is very dangerous, Siracusa said, since the conflict in Ukraine started in the first place “because of the failure of the United States and the Russian Federation to have a serious discussion about the expansion of NATO.”Pointing to “delusional” notions expressed at the Tallinn conference about Kiev being “on the cusp of victory,” Siracusa warned that Kiev today is not in such a position, and that the only thing a continuation of the conflict will do is result in more death and destruction.“Zelensky’s policy – and I regard him as a failed politician – the idea that they’re ‘holding out for a victory’ just means more deaths both on the Ukrainian side and on the Russian side. And I decry all these people who are dying for things that could have been solved last year [through diplomacy, ed.]. It seems to me that this is a profound, unnecessary waste of lives. I do not like the idea that people are more interested in further conflict than in resolving the problem. They live in a world of make-believe. They don’t know when it’s going to end or how it’s going to end. But what they’re dreaming about is a Russian defeat and a regime change and crushing rearrangement of Russian society,” the scholar said.Conflict Rooted in AnachronismSiracusa, a veteran historian who has studied the Cold War of the 20th century extensively, says the Ukrainian crisis is tragic and nonsensical because the US failed to learn the lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 – a textbook case of how a conflict between nuclear superpowers can be resolved without going to war.In the academic’s perspective, the tensions between Washington and Moscow over NATO are tensions over an anachronism, because the alliance should have dissolved after the Cold War ended and the USSR and the Warsaw Pact alliance disappeared as potential threats to the West.Siracusa was also struck by the willful ignorance of conference attendees regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Russia’s role in the history of Eastern Europe in general.Russia and Ukraine have a shared heritage, Siracusa stressed, “but these people act like Russia came, you know, came from the dark side of the Moon. Like there’s no connection between Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia, when in fact, you’re all part of a shared history.”The academic laments that Western policymakers and experts have made almost no attempt “to understand the motivation or the psychology of the Russian side of this conflict,” with Washington’s regional allies more concerned about the 2024 presidential elections and hoping that “America is going to come to the rescue.”Siracusa could recall only one panel member at the Tallinn conference, President Emmanuel Macron’s military advisor Xavier Chatel, who seemed to share any recognition that Russia’s security interests should be taken into consideration. Chatel “thinks that Russia should not be humiliated, it should be invited back into Europe, etc. But he was kind of the odd man out. I think France is trying to take an equal view of what’s going on. But he is kind of an outsider here,” the scholar said.Orwellian LanguageAnother detail of the conference that Siracusa found interesting was the use of the term “proxy war” in reference to the Ukrainian crisis – a term used extensively by Russian officials including Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and increasingly by some Western media. The term was used in Tallinn, but its meaning flipped on its head, according to the observer.Nuclear BombshellThe most significant thing that stood out to Siracusa at the event in Tallinn was the casual way in which the potential use of nuclear weapons was discussed. In one of the talks, featuring Chatham House Rules (which prevent Siracusa from explicitly naming or identify the speaker), a senior former US official was asked how the US might respond if Russia used a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.“That would be to me not only a major escalation, but it would be one that cannot be called back. It would create far more problems and prepare the road to World War III,” Siracusa summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraines-zelensky-rejects-popes-offer-of-mediation-1110331575.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-loses-almost-300-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-day---moscow-1110316273.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20130822/Secret-Tapes-Reveal-Nixon-Brezhnev-in-Warm-Chat-182914674.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/france-should-submit-its-own-plan-on-conflict-resolution-in-ukraine-xi-jinping-says-1109245840.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/pentagon-leaks-prove-west-is-fighting-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1109463535.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/medvedev-west-demands-guarantees-from-russia-but-hints-at-future-nuclear-conflict-1109619564.html

russia

ukraine

tallinn

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, nato, estonia, conference, alliance, russia, conflict, crisis, escalation