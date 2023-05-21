https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/putin-congratulates-russian-forces-on-liberation-of-artemovsk-1110494133.html

Putin Congratulates Russian Forces on Liberation of Artemovsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, on the liberation of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Kremlin informs.

"Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault units, as well as all the servicemen of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk," the Kremlin press service said in a statement. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of the city of Artemovsk had been completed. Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Russian forces had gained full control over Artemovsk.Artemovsk is north of the large city of Gorlovka. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.

