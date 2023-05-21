Putin Congratulates Russian Forces on Liberation of Artemovsk

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, on the liberation of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Kremlin informs.
"Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault units, as well as all the servicemen of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk," the Kremlin press service said in a statement. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of the city of Artemovsk had been completed. Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Russian forces had gained full control over Artemovsk.Artemovsk is north of the large city of Gorlovka. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.
04:09 GMT 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks by video conference to officials from Crimea, March 17, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks by video conference to officials from Crimea, March 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, on the liberation of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Kremlin informs.
"Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault units, as well as all the servicemen of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"All distinguished individuals will be presented for state awards," the Kremlin said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of the city of Artemovsk had been completed.
"In the Artemovsk tactical direction, as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault units, with the support of artillery and aviation of the Yug Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Russian forces had gained full control over Artemovsk.
Artemovsk is north of the large city of Gorlovka. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.
