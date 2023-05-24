International
LIVE: Russia's Progress 84 Cargo Ship Blasts Off for ISS From Baikonur
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit
UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.
He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support. Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat. On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.
He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support.
Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat.
On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
