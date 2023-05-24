https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/uk-defense-minister-arrives-in-kiev-on-unannounced-visit-1110558247.html
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit
UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.
2023-05-24T12:03+0000
2023-05-24T12:03+0000
2023-05-24T12:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107749431_0:45:1056:639_1920x0_80_0_0_bd81f9887e0e0728ae0442b8c24d4950.png
He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support. Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat. On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/group-of-countries-led-by-poland-secretly-urging-zelensky-to-end-conflict---hersh-1110414173.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/borrell-ukraine-conflict-could-end-immediately-if-west-stops-weapons-supply-to-kiev-1110248037.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107749431_72:0:984:684_1920x0_80_0_0_63fa93f0ae09ce7b61e6503e9083cf42.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, uk support for kiev regime
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, uk support for kiev regime
UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.
He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support.
Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat
.
On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.