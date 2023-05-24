https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/uk-defense-minister-arrives-in-kiev-on-unannounced-visit-1110558247.html

UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit

UK Defense Minister Arrives in Kiev on Unannounced Visit

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

2023-05-24T12:03+0000

2023-05-24T12:03+0000

2023-05-24T12:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107749431_0:45:1056:639_1920x0_80_0_0_bd81f9887e0e0728ae0442b8c24d4950.png

He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support. Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat. On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/group-of-countries-led-by-poland-secretly-urging-zelensky-to-end-conflict---hersh-1110414173.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/borrell-ukraine-conflict-could-end-immediately-if-west-stops-weapons-supply-to-kiev-1110248037.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, uk support for kiev regime