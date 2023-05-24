https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/washington-politicians-wont-risk-cataclysmic-default-over-debt-ceiling-crisis-1110555898.html

Washington Politicians Won't Risk 'Cataclysmic' Default Over Debt Ceiling Crisis

Letting the US Treasury default on its debt repayments would have disastrous results, warned Mark Frost — but that is why Americans should not fear that political rivals would let it happen to spite each other.

Republicans and Democrats will inevitably strike a deal on raising the debt ceiling for fear of undermining the dollar, an economist says.With the June 1 deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for lifting the government borrowing limit rapidly looming, Democrat President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy have failed to reach agreement after a third meeting on Monday.Yellen has warned that the government would be unable to pay its bills — possibly including state employees' wages and welfare payments — if Congress does not approve lifting its borrowing limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion. Republicans have demanded cuts to public spending in return.But Mark Frost told Sputnik that mainstream media reporting of the debt ceiling stand-off and the risk of a federal default were "just hyperbole.""First of all, there's not going to be any default," he insisted. "I don't care how much those people hate each other across the aisle. Each side knows that scorched earth ain't what they want. And that's what it would be right now."Neither Democrats nor Republicans would risk such an outcome, the economist said.One major fallout from a debt default would be loss of confidence in the US dollar as an international reserve and trade currency — already in question as Russia, China, India and other nations move towards settling payments in their own denominations."At the end of the day, at the 11th hour, the two sides are going to get together," and make a deal, the academic predicted. "And each side is going to claim a win."For more in-depth analysis of the latest news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

