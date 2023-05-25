International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/us-f-16-deliveries-to-taiwan-delayed-due-to-complex-developmental-challenges-1110589244.html
US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges'
US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges'
US deliveries of new F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan have been delayed due to "complex developmental challenges," an Air Force official said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.
2023-05-25T18:58+0000
2023-05-25T18:58+0000
military
us
china
taiwan
f-16
air force
lockheed martin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110089449_0:154:3000:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_14a83f971d31d9c269f788ec4d4ec9b3.jpg
According to the official, the US government, Taiwan and Lockheed Martin are actively working to mitigate the delays and to deliver the fully capable aircraft to partners as soon as possible.Earlier in May, Taiwanese officials said they expect the first two of the 66 new F-16 fighter jets to be delivered between July and September of 2024, adding that the delay is caused by software issues with the aircraft, media reported.In 2019, the United States approved a $8 billion sale of 66 new F-16 jets for Taiwan, which would grow its fleet to more than 200 such aircraft.Taiwan remains one of the main bones of contention between the US and China. Beijing considers the island (which has been governed separately from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949) to be a part of the country, and considers any contact other nations have with Taipei to be nothing but foreign meddling in China's affairs.Washington has no official relations with the island, following the "One China" policy, as it maintains ties with the PRC. However, the US enjoys vast trade and cooperation with Taipei, selling arms to Taiwan and buying its semiconductors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/us-taiwan-clinch-21st-century-trade-pact-deal-amid-washington-beijing-tensions-1110454865.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110089449_170:0:2831:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_a041b541a9aa6e740ba2d1b03221498e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us f-16 deliveries to taiwan delayed, us-taiwan trade, us sells f-16 to taiwan, why us sells weapons to taiwan
us f-16 deliveries to taiwan delayed, us-taiwan trade, us sells f-16 to taiwan, why us sells weapons to taiwan

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges'

18:58 GMT 25.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH / An armed US-made F-16V fighter lands on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022.Taiwanese F-16V fighter
Taiwanese F-16V fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH / An armed US-made F-16V fighter lands on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022.
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US deliveries of new F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan have been delayed due to "complex developmental challenges," an Air Force official said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Taiwan's new-build F-16 Block 70 program may be delayed due in part to complex developmental challenges," the official said.

According to the official, the US government, Taiwan and Lockheed Martin are actively working to mitigate the delays and to deliver the fully capable aircraft to partners as soon as possible.
Earlier in May, Taiwanese officials said they expect the first two of the 66 new F-16 fighter jets to be delivered between July and September of 2024, adding that the delay is caused by software issues with the aircraft, media reported.
US and Taiwan flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
World
US, Taiwan Clinch '21st Century Trade' Pact Deal Amid Washington-Beijing Tensions
19 May, 08:45 GMT
In 2019, the United States approved a $8 billion sale of 66 new F-16 jets for Taiwan, which would grow its fleet to more than 200 such aircraft.
Taiwan remains one of the main bones of contention between the US and China. Beijing considers the island (which has been governed separately from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949) to be a part of the country, and considers any contact other nations have with Taipei to be nothing but foreign meddling in China's affairs.
Washington has no official relations with the island, following the "One China" policy, as it maintains ties with the PRC. However, the US enjoys vast trade and cooperation with Taipei, selling arms to Taiwan and buying its semiconductors.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала