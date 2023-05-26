https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/kazakhstan-not-planning-to-create-join-any-union-state-for-now-1110597715.html

Kazakhstan Not Planning to Create, Join Any Union State For Now

Kazakhstan does not intend or plan to create or join any union state, Ruslan Zheldibay, the press secretary of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said on Friday.

Tokayev took part in a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum — an annual business event of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — in Moscow on Wednesday. The president then said that there are different levels of integration within the EAEU, recalling that the Union State of Russia and Belarus is a part of the EAEU. "Regarding our country, Kazakhstan does not intend and does not plan to create or join any union state," Zheldibay said on social media. The secretary said Russia and Belarus indeed demonstrate a higher and closer level of rapprochement. Zheldibay said Tokayev's "key message is that the integration within the EAEU can and should exclusively follow the economic path." "As the president noted, economic integration is not an end goal but one of the means to develop economies and improve the well-being of our peoples. That is, any decisions made within the framework of the union should bring results to each individual participant and, above all, to the citizens of all EAEU states," the press secretary said.

