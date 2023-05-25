https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/ron-desantis-no-match-for-trump-in-republican-presidential-primary-race-1110583864.html

Ron DeSantis No Match for Trump in Republican Presidential Primary Race

With the Republican presidential primaries looming, Mitch Roschelle said Ron DeSantis was in with a chance if Donald Trump is convicted of campaign violations. but Dan Lazare said the Florida governor had no chance against Trump.

2023-05-25T17:29+0000

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has no chance of beating Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.One recent poll put support for Trump in the primary race at 53 per cent, more than twice DeSantis' tally of 26 per cent and miles ahead of mainstream Republican war-hawks Nikki Haley and Mike Pence — Trump's former vice-president — on six per cent apiece.Another survey put Trump on 58 per cent and DeSantis on just 16 per cent, although that was before South Carolina senator Tim Scott entered the race this week.Dan Lazare told Sputnik that DeSantis' run for the presidency "doesn't make sense to me"."I don't buy it," he said. "I just can't see DeSantis pulling out ahead."DeSantis had briefly criticised the Biden administration's blank-cheque policy on military aid to Ukraine for its proxy conflict with Russia, the journalist noted, but quickly fell back into line with the Republican establishment.By contrast, "Trump has got this kind of figured out," Lazare said. "He knows the how weak Biden is on this question. He knows how vulnerable he is and he knows how to hit him."Trump's recent 'town hall' Q&A appearance on CNN — the station he dubbed the "Fake News Network" — showed that "he's a much savvier, much cleverer politician than DeSantis," Lazare said. "I think the Republicans are stuck with Trump."The writer agreed that that the Florida governor's only hope for the Republican nomination was the attempts by Democrat prosecutors to disqualify him via a felony conviction."I think the more the more the Democrats prosecute Trump, the stronger he gets," Lazare argued. "The Democrats have been prosecuting Trump more or less for the last six years, and it hasn't gotten them anywhere. It's only played to Trump's strong point."However, Mitch Roschelle, a Florida resident himself, told Sputnik that DeSantis was still in with an outside chance.The podcaster also ruled out a Trump-DeSantis ticket for the 2024 elections, citing an obscure constitutional rule that the president and vice-president cannot hail from the same state — with New York-born Trump making his home on his Mar-a-Lago resort.He argued that the launch of the DeSantis campaign on Twitter — which was plagued with technical problems — was "a test of the demographics."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our stable of Sputnik Radio shows.

