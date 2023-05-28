International
Philippines Unlikely to Impose Sanctions Against Russia - Ambassador
Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen told Sputnik that he did not think Manila would impose sanctions against Moscow or support restrictive measures already introduced by other states.
"I don't think that the Philippines will impose sanctions [against Russia] ... or join the EU, I haven't heard any of that," Bailen said, answering the question about the Philippines' position on measures taken against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. Last year, Philippine National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said Manila took neutral stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The EU has since imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.
10:11 GMT 28.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen told Sputnik that he did not think Manila would impose sanctions against Moscow or support restrictive measures already introduced by other states.
"I don't think that the Philippines will impose sanctions [against Russia] ... or join the EU, I haven't heard any of that," Bailen said, answering the question about the Philippines' position on measures taken against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.
Last year, Philippine National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said Manila took neutral stance on the Ukrainian conflict.
Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The EU has since imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.
