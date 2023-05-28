https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/tehran-slams-delusional-claims-by-ukraines-zelensky-as-anti-iranian-propaganda-1110646635.html

Tehran Slams ‘Delusional’ Claims by Ukraine’s Zelensky as 'Anti-Iranian Propaganda'

Tehran Slams ‘Delusional’ Claims by Ukraine’s Zelensky as 'Anti-Iranian Propaganda'

Tehran has slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for baseless claims about Iran supplying Russia with drones for the sake of fueling “anti-Iranian propaganda.”

2023-05-28T06:27+0000

2023-05-28T06:27+0000

2023-05-28T06:27+0000

iran

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

world

hossein amir-abdollahian

drones

uavs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914872_0:201:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_326854cbef0d2dfcbecd2d8656cc0d1b.jpg

Tehran has slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for regurgitating baseless claims about Iran supplying Russia with drones for the sake of fueling “anti-Iranian propaganda.”Kanaani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly urged finding a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. However, according to the spokesman, Ukraine, had "specific political goals and motives behind such accusations" and was "avoiding expert negotiations with the Iranian side to investigate the claims."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently made a surprise visit to the G7 summit venue to plead with Western leaders for more weapons supplies, launched a tirade against Iran in a video address on Wednesday. He urged the Iranian people, everyone “able to influence government decisions in Iran,” against siding with Russia. “Why are you on the side of the evil state?” said the Ukrainian leader who has been using NATO-made weapons to target hundreds of innocent civilians.Zelensky has been repeating these claims with fervor. He echoed the very same statements when he visited Saudi Arabia to attend an Arab League summit.Last year, despite lack of any concrete evidence, accusations of supplying Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine conflict brought Iran under a barrage of sanctions by the US, UK, and European Union. The EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said at the time that the bloc had collected evidence of Iran's alleged deliveries of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). France, the United Kingdom and Germany had asked the UN to investigate the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, among other things, prohibits Tehran from selling certain types of items able to "contribute to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems" without prior approval from the UN. France, the UK and Germany believe that Iranian drones fall under this rule, but Tehran insists it is not the case.Iranian and Russian officials have consistently dismissed all the allegations.The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denied the US media reports late in 2022, reiterating his government's position that Iran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict. Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also rejected the drone supply allegations. Moscow, in turn, accused the US media of spreading the baseless allegations about drone sales. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow and Tehran gave "exhaustive explanations" to the UN Security Council on the alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. Furthermore, Russia and Iran also maintained that the possible UN investigation into the case was "illegal" as the UN has no mandate to conduct it.Russia also pointed to the flagrant delivery of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of NATO military hardware to Ukraine, turning the conflict into a Russia-NATO proxy war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221122/iran-requests-expert-meeting-with-ukraine-to-remove-confusion-about-drones-report-says-1104541081.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221122/iran-requests-expert-meeting-with-ukraine-to-remove-confusion-about-drones-report-says-1104541081.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

tehran, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, baseless claims, iran supplying russia, drones, fueling anti-iranian propaganda, iran's alleged deliveries,e unmanned aerial vehicles (uav).