https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/european-parliament-rapporteur-urges-pristina-to-withdraw-forces-from-north-kosovo-1110777653.html

European Parliament Rapporteur Urges Pristina to Withdraw Forces From North Kosovo

European Parliament Rapporteur Urges Pristina to Withdraw Forces From North Kosovo

The European Parliament's rapporteur for Kosovo, Viola von Cramon, called on Kosovo Albanian authorities to withdraw its special police from the north of the self-proclaimed republic and to sit for talks with Kosovo Serbs.

2023-05-29T15:57+0000

2023-05-29T15:57+0000

2023-05-29T15:57+0000

world

kosovo

serbia

pristina

kfor

european parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106964/79/1069647980_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a7958d5c820c0e089a11046435e3b840.jpg

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission's troops with crowd dispersal devices were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. In Zvecan, the crowd tried to approach the administration building, but was stopped by the police. Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and stated that the elected municipal heads from the Albanian parties ought to perform their duties, but have no right to occupy the local government buildings by force. Also on Monday, KFOR called on Kosovars and Serbs to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the partially-recognized republic and said it remained in close contact with the authorities from all sides. The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout. Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of April 23 elections and stormed several municipal buildings. In response Serbia, which has never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its province of Kosovo and Metohija, put its armed forces on full combat alert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/serb-protesters-clash-with-security-forces-in-northern-kosovo-two-serbs-injured-1110777207.html

kosovo

serbia

pristina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kosovo, serbia, pristina, northern kosovo, kosovo albanian authorities, kosovo serbs