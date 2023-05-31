https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/how-amendment-that-helped-freed-slaves-became-illegal-immigration-magnet-1110824185.html

How Amendment That Helped Freed Slaves Became Illegal Immigration Magnet

Donald Trump says he’d sign an executive order giving federal agencies the power to stop children of illegal aliens from getting automatic citizenship. Sputnik reached out to immigration expert Mark Krikorian to explore the issue.

Former US president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's promise to sign an executive order to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office if he wins in 2024 has sparked renewed debate across the US political establishment, earning him praise from Republicans and derision and rage from many Democrats.Birthright citizenship – the right of any child born in the United States to receive citizenship and its corresponding rights and responsibilities automatically, has been a highly divisive issue for decades, with opinion polls showing that Americans are split virtually straight down the middle on the current law.The United States is one about two dozen countries in the world with automatic birthright citizenship, with others including Canada, most Latin American countries, Tanzania and Chad. But the US is not like these other countries, says Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, DC-based think tank which supports tighter controls on immigration.Jessica M Vaughan, the Center for Immigrant Studies' director of policy studies, estimates that between 250,000 and 300,000 children are born to illegal aliens in the US each year, plus 200,000 more born to non-citizens who are in the country on a temporary visa.According to Krikorian, birthright citizenship de facto if not de jure allows the parents of these children to stay in the country, making the family eligible for welfare and other benefits afforded to citizens, and serving "as a kind of magnet or incentive for illegal immigration."Vaughan says some 60 percent of women entering the country illegal "will have a child here within two years." Furthermore, “when the child reaches age 21, he or she will be able to sponsor the parents for legal immigration. In addition, the child can transmit US citizenship to his or her children, even if he does not ever live in the United States.”Enabled by Obscure Constitutional Amendment Meant to Help Former SlavesBirthright citizenship is possible thanks to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states:While the 14th Amendment became the legal bedrock behind birthright citizenship after the landmark 1898 Supreme Court case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, its original purpose was very different, Krikorian says.There was an exception to the amendment related to America’s First Nations peoples, but it was ended in the 1920s, after which American Samoa became the last US territory without automatic birthright citizenship.Is Trump's Plan Feasible? Would It Solve America's Immigration Woes?Trump's executive order idea would only ease the US's immigration problem "to a limited degree," according to Krikorian, who believes that the far bigger issue is that "we have allowed too many illegal immigrants into the United States to begin with.""In other words, if we did a better job of preventing illegal immigration, then the birthright citizenship issue wouldn’t be as big a deal. So if we were to change our birthright citizenship practices, but not get much more serious about enforcing immigration laws, we'll just end up with more and more US-born people who are illegal aliens," he said.Vaughan agrees that eliminating birthright citizenship wouldn't end all of America's problems with illegal immigration, but says it would at least "remove one very powerful incentive for women to come illegally."As president, Trump wouldn't actually have the authority to end birthright citizenship anyway, Krikorian explained.Rather, what he could do "is instruct the State Department not to give passports to people who can't show that they have at least one US citizen or green card parent and instruct the Social Security Administration not to issue Social Security numbers to newborns who can't show at least one of whose parents can't show that they have legal residence in the United States."Krikorian doesn't rule out that Trump's talk could be empty "bluster," given that he raised the issue repeatedly during his presidency, but never followed through.Alternative SolutionsKrikorian thinks an Australia-style system in which children who have lived in the country for ten years without interruption are granted citizenship may be a solution to the issue that can be applied to the US.There's broad enough support for ending birthright citizenship among Trump's Republican base, and possibly among independents as well in light of the current administration’s perceived failure to deal with the problem of illegal immigration more broadly, he says.Vaughan agrees, saying she expects immigration to be among the top three key issues of the 2024 election, "because of the unpopularity of the Biden policies and because there likely will be a clear distinction between the Republican and Democratic candidates, with Republicans favoring tougher laws and Democrats wanting to continue the Biden policies."The US is in the midst of its deepest illegal immigration crisis in decades, with US Border Patrol in border states like Texas and Arizona overwhelmed with hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossers, whose numbers topped 2.76 million in fiscal year 2022, breaking the previous record by over a million people.Many observers attribute the current crisis to a flurry of executive orders signed by President Biden during his first days in office in January 2021 revoking nearly a dozen hardline immigration directives instituted by his predecessor, including the construction of the Trump border wall.Biden's critics and Latin American leaders including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have said that the administration's ambiguity on how it would treat people entering the country illegally resulted in a major surge of illegal immigration, and incentivized criminal gangs to ramp up human smuggling and drug-running across the border.

