Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the UK is leading an undeclared war against Russia.
On May 30, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in Tuesday morning's drone attacks on Moscow, but said that Ukraine has the right to project force beyond its borders.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev took to Twitter to unload on the UK for "leading an undeclared war against Russia".
"The goofy officials of the UK, our eternal enemy, should remember that within the framework of the universally accepted international law which regulates modern warfare, including the Hague and Geneva Conventions with their additional protocols, their state can also be qualified as being at war. Today, the UK acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia. That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target," Medvedev tweeted.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Kiev regime on Tuesday launched a terrorist drone attack on Moscow. It said eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were involved: five were shot down from an anti-aircraft gun system in the Moscow Region, three were suppressed by electronic warfare and deviated from their intended targets.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack, said it was Kiev's response to Russia's effective strikes on one of Ukraine's decision-making centers on Sunday.
On May 11, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed that London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
