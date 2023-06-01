https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russia-foils-ukrainian-attack-on-belgorod-region-over-30-terrorists-killed---mod-1110836881.html
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region, Over 30 Terrorists Killed - MoD
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region, Over 30 Terrorists Killed - MoD
An apparent attempt by Ukrainian militants to reprise last month's raid on Russia's Belgorod Region has been foiled by the timely intervention of Russia's... 01.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-01T09:46+0000
2023-06-01T09:46+0000
2023-06-01T10:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
belgorod
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg
Early on June 1, units of the Russian armed forces and the border guard, as well as other elements of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB, the agency in charge of Russia's border security), have repelled three attempts by Ukrainian forces to invade Russia's territory near the town of Shebekino.According to the statement, Ukraine mustered two infantry companies supported by tanks for this attack."Thanks to brave actions of Russian servicemen, three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist groups were repelled," the ministry said, adding that combat aircraft belonging to the forces of Russia's Western Military District have conduct 11 strikes on the enemy targets."As a result of the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District and the FSB of Russia, the terrorist formations of the Kiev regime, having suffered significant losses, were driven back. Violations of the state border were not allowed," the ministry said.During the fighting, Ukrainian forces lost "30 terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles, Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one pickup truck," according to the estimates provided by Moscow.Prior to the attack, Ukraine carried out rocket artillery strikes against Shebekino, damaging residential buildings and causing injuries among
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/five-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod-region-1110830832.html
russia
ukraine
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04f9f225957b515458b7b5f622c8afdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, belgorod, ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, belgorod, ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region, Over 30 Terrorists Killed - MoD
09:46 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 01.06.2023)
Being updated
An apparent attempt by Ukrainian militants to reprise last month's raid on Russia's Belgorod Region has been foiled by the timely intervention of Russia's military and border security forces.
Early on June 1, units of the Russian armed forces and the border guard, as well as other elements of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB, the agency in charge of Russia's border security), have repelled three attempts by Ukrainian forces to invade Russia's territory near the town of Shebekino
.
"This morning, the Russian armed forces .. thwarted a new attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act against the civilian population of the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement issued today.
According to the statement, Ukraine mustered two infantry companies supported by tanks for this attack.
"Thanks to brave actions of Russian servicemen, three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist groups were repelled," the ministry said, adding that combat aircraft belonging to the forces of Russia's Western Military District have conduct 11 strikes on the enemy targets.
"As a result of the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District and the FSB of Russia, the terrorist formations of the Kiev regime, having suffered significant losses, were driven back. Violations of the state border were not allowed," the ministry said.
During the fighting, Ukrainian forces lost "30 terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles, Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one pickup truck," according to the estimates provided by Moscow.
Prior to the attack, Ukraine carried out rocket artillery strikes against Shebekino, damaging residential buildings and causing injuries among