Western Inflation: Self-Inflicted Problem With No End in Sight

The US government's latest inflation data showed that in April the consumer price index increased 4.9%, going slightly down from 5% in March. The Euro area annual inflation is 7% while in the UK it remains above 10%. The troublesome trend lingers despite central banks interventions. What's next?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101328606_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fea75d98fe8624f1e1de153c02d08bb6.jpg

The latest US government data indicated that the consumer price index (CPI) – a popular gauge for inflation – has ticked slightly down last month in comparison with March 2023. Nonetheless, American economic observers have drawn attention to the fact that the core CPI – which excludes energy and food prices – rose at a quicker monthly pace (0.4%) in April when compared to the 0.1% rise in March. They admit that even though inflation has somewhat eased following the series of Federal Reserve aggressive rate hikes it still remains "stubbornly high."Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to 5.25% in a bid to curb inflation. Previously, the Fed's aggressive rate hikes which started last March were particularly blamed for the collapse of three major regional banks in the US, namely, the Silicon Valley Bank, the Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. Financial experts say it's not the end, warning that the unfolding banking crisis may engulf around 200 other American banks. Recession fears are in the air and some observers expect that Powell may hit the brakes on rate hikes in mid-June. The problem is that the inflation is still higher than the desired 2% target.Meanwhile, the situation in Europe appears to be worse than in the US with UK shoppers cutting their spending and the EU population expressing pessimism about inflation. The European Central Bank said on Thursday that its monthly survey showed that European consumers believe that inflation and price pressures will stay for years.Why Does the US Suffer Less Than Europeans?One might ask why the American economy appears to be in a better shape than that of its peers.There are at least three reasons behind growing prices both in the US and Europe, according to Losev. The first and most important reason is the incredible emission of money. In the United States, the amount of money in circulation (aggregate M2) has increased by 26% for two consecutive years. For its part, Europe has been printing money to fight the coronavirus. The same was done in the UK, by the Bank of England."[Secondly], as a result of Covid, supply chains were also disrupted, and there was a shortage of basic things, basic products and energy shortages in the world," the expert continued. "Accordingly, the rise in energy prices with a huge amount of money, which, in principle, was not backed by the mass of commodities, began to cause inflation."Losev pointed out that, thirdly, the problem was further aggravated by the "all-out economic war against Russia" when the rupture of ties, supply chains, and logistics aggravated both the inflationary crisis and the energy crisis.Russian Economy Stays Healthy Against All OddsFor comparison's sake, in Russia, the inflation indicator for March was 3.5%, with a forecast of 2.5% inflation based on the results of April, much lower than American and European figures."Nevertheless, we have inflation, partly imported, as we have goods and services that we buy abroad, which were produced in countries with fairly high inflation. And within the framework of imported inflation, this external inflation affects us. Nothing can be said here. "What is the tool for the treatment of this disease? To completely abandon foreign-made goods and services, produce everything in the territory of the country and provide services also on the territory of the country. And thus, we will exclude imported inflation. And in this case, any external inflationary impact of the world economy on our economy will be reduced to zero," the financial market expert continued.How to Stop Inflation and Prevent Recession?The only way to curb inflation in the West is to stop irresponsible money-printing and to start withdrawing fiat money from the system, Alexander Losev believes."They are doing this but in a very strange way," the financial expert noted. "They just deflate asset bubbles, because the money went not into real goods, but into assets in the stock market, Bitcoins, real estate, and so on. And they hope that by withdrawing this money and preventing them from getting into the real sector, they would contain this inflation."In addition, Western countries are raising interest rates, believing that it would work just like it worked in the times of Paul Volcker, the Fed chief under Presidents Carter and Reagan, who helped tame inflation with staggering 20% interest rates. However, when it comes to the US, there is a significant difference between the two situations, according to Losev.When it comes to Europe, it exacerbates its own problems by taking anti-Russia measures and ramping up its support to the Kiev regime, the expert noted. There is almost a linear correlation between the West's economic troubles and its support to Ukraine, according to him."Accordingly, it is forced to issue subsidies, which increases the public debt and requires more money emission, and thus, further inflation. They also see rising food prices because there are no fertilizers, which Europe does not receive, and [cheap] energy. Agriculture is an energy-consuming industry, and the food industry is much more energy-consuming than agriculture, because the harvest must be preserved, processed. And if this is a perishable product, then they need refrigerators, and so on. That is, the cost of energy affects everything at once, including the consumer basket," the financial expert stressed.As a result, the US and its allies have found themselves in a vicious cycle caused by their own monetary and geopolitical strategies, Sputnik's interlocutors said, adding that those who suffer the most are ordinary Americans and Europeans.

