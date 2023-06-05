https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/kremlin-considers-sullivans-remark-on-us-readiness-for-nuclear-arms-negotiations-positive-1110914063.html

Kremlin Considers Sullivan's Remark on US' Readiness for Nuclear Arms Negotiations Positive

Resent statements by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding Washington's readiness for talks on nuclear weapons are important and positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

During his speech at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting last week, Sullivan said that the United States is willing to engage in arms control talks with Russia and China without preconditions. The US is ready to begin talks with Russia on nuclear risk management and a post 2026 arms control framework, the official added. Russia is open to dialogue and deems it extremely important to talk about nuclear arms, the official added. "But it is necessary first to understand how proposals are formulated. Because, of course, it is very difficult to rely on a statement in the media in such important and sensitive issues, especially when we are experiencing such, perhaps, the most acute lack of mutual trust in our bilateral relations," Peskov said.OPEC+ Format Important for Ensuring Stability of International MarketsSpeaking about the recent OPEC+ decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will fulfill the general agreements existing within the framework of OPEC+, as this format is very important for ensuring stability of international energy markets.OPEC+ agreed at the meeting on Sunday to extend the oil deal through 2024, as well as reduce the alliance's total output level by 1.4 million barrels per day starting next year."The format continues its work, there are general agreements that, of course, everyone will fulfill. I would also like to add that, of course, this format retains its importance for ensuring stability of international energy markets," Peskov told reporters.Moscow Not Received Indonesia's Settlement Plan on Ukraine ConflictKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he has no information of Indonesia transmitting its plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine through diplomatic channels to Moscow."I do not know that something detailed was presented via the diplomatic channels, so I cannot say anything," Peskov told journalists.Earlier in the month, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto announced a settlement plan on the situation in Ukraine that implies a ceasefire and the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine that would be overseen by UN peacekeeping troops.

