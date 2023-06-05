https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/milley-says-there-is-always-risk-of-escalation-amid-ukraine-attacks-inside-russia-1110922932.html

Milley Says There is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia

A rise in cross border attacks on Russia and drone strikes inside the country presents a risk of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, and the United States is watching it "very, very carefully," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told American broadcaster.

There is "always risk," Milley said in a interview, when asked if the recent drone strikes on Moscow and the continued shelling of the Belgorod region would risk escalating the conflict. The US is watching it "very, very carefully," he added. Speaking of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive, the general said that the Ukrainian armed forces are "very well prepared," but that it was too premature to tell what possible outcomes would be. The US and its Western allies have been sending significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine in preparation for a counteroffensive against Russia.

