Milley Says There is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia
Milley Says There is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia
A rise in cross border attacks on Russia and drone strikes inside the country presents a risk of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, and the United States is watching it "very, very carefully," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told American broadcaster.
There is "always risk," Milley said in a interview, when asked if the recent drone strikes on Moscow and the continued shelling of the Belgorod region would risk escalating the conflict. The US is watching it "very, very carefully," he added. Speaking of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive, the general said that the Ukrainian armed forces are "very well prepared," but that it was too premature to tell what possible outcomes would be. The US and its Western allies have been sending significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine in preparation for a counteroffensive against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/brussels-probes-whether-weapons-it-sent-to-kiev-were-used-in-terror-attack-against-russia-1110914739.html
Milley Says There is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia

14:02 GMT 05.06.2023
Gen. Mark Milley answers questions at his confirmation hearing to be Chief of Staff of the Army at the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21, 2015.
Gen. Mark Milley answers questions at his confirmation hearing to be Chief of Staff of the Army at the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Lauren Victoria Burke
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A rise in cross border attacks on Russia and drone strikes inside the country presents a risk of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, and the United States is watching it "very, very carefully," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told American broadcaster.
There is "always risk," Milley said in a interview, when asked if the recent drone strikes on Moscow and the continued shelling of the Belgorod region would risk escalating the conflict.
The US is watching it "very, very carefully," he added.
Speaking of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive, the general said that the Ukrainian armed forces are "very well prepared," but that it was too premature to tell what possible outcomes would be.
The US and its Western allies have been sending significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine in preparation for a counteroffensive against Russia.
