International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/kiev-did-not-achieve-its-goals-during-offensive-attempt-lost-up-to-300-military---russian-mod-1110915427.html
Kiev Did Not Achieve Its Goals During Offensive Attempt, Lost Up to 300 Military - Russian MoD
Kiev Did Not Achieve Its Goals During Offensive Attempt, Lost Up to 300 Military - Russian MoD
Kiev did not achieve its goals during an attempted large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction, losing up to 300 military, 16 tanks and 26 armored fighting vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-06-05T10:28+0000
2023-06-05T10:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110915268_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e632e3f7b2d08b9959cf64c4eecddf14.jpg
"On June 4, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt at a large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction ... The active actions of the units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire in ... the Donetsk People's Republic and in ... Zaporozhye region, the enemy suffered significant losses. Up to 300 Ukrainian military, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, and 14 vehicles were destroyed in this direction in a day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine has "failed to achieve its goals."in total in the Donetsk direction in the past day Ukraine lost up to 425 military, a German-made self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000, two howitzers and two ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Ministry added that the Russian armed forces and border guards have thwarted a new attempt by Ukrainian military to penetrate the Belgorod region.Kiev continues attempts to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population of the border regions of Russia, the ministry said in a statement."[On Sunday], units of the armed forces and the border service of the FSB of Russia thwarted an attempt by two groups of Ukrainian terrorists to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region. At about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], under the cover of intense artillery shelling of civilian targets, the terrorists tried to cross the Seversky Donets River and land on the outskirts of the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement in the Belgorod Region" the ministry said.The Ukrainian military were destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire from units covering the state border of the Western Military District, the statement read, adding that over 10 Ukrainian military, two boats, one armored car were destroyed as a result.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/ukraine-launches-large-scale-offensive-in-donetsk-region-on-june-4---russian-ministry-1110908652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/brussels-probes-whether-weapons-it-sent-to-kiev-were-used-in-terror-attack-against-russia-1110914739.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110915268_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3a741fb19fcb2c1b8e97e3722143196.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, war in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian special military operation, war in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive

Kiev Did Not Achieve Its Goals During Offensive Attempt, Lost Up to 300 Military - Russian MoD

10:28 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 05.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of a mortar unit fire a 2B11 Sani (Sleigh) mortar towards Ukrainian positions, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia
Russian servicemen of a mortar unit fire a 2B11 Sani (Sleigh) mortar towards Ukrainian positions, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev did not achieve its goals during an attempted large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction, losing up to 300 military, 16 tanks and 26 armored fighting vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On June 4, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt at a large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction ... The active actions of the units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire in ... the Donetsk People's Republic and in ... Zaporozhye region, the enemy suffered significant losses. Up to 300 Ukrainian military, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, and 14 vehicles were destroyed in this direction in a day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine has "failed to achieve its goals."
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Offensive in Donetsk Region on June 4 - Russian Ministry
Yesterday, 23:02 GMT
in total in the Donetsk direction in the past day Ukraine lost up to 425 military, a German-made self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000, two howitzers and two ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, during the fighting in this direction, up to 425 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 14 vehicles, a German-made self-propelled artillery unit Panzerhaubitze 2000 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the day. Also, two ammunition depots of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Toretsk [also known as Dzerzhinsk] of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The Ministry added that the Russian armed forces and border guards have thwarted a new attempt by Ukrainian military to penetrate the Belgorod region.
A FN MAG mounted on an Eurocopter Cougar MkII EC-725 at the 2007 International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Brussels Probes Whether Weapons it Sent to Kiev Were Used in Terror Attack Against Russia
10:08 GMT
Kiev continues attempts to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population of the border regions of Russia, the ministry said in a statement.
"[On Sunday], units of the armed forces and the border service of the FSB of Russia thwarted an attempt by two groups of Ukrainian terrorists to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region. At about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], under the cover of intense artillery shelling of civilian targets, the terrorists tried to cross the Seversky Donets River and land on the outskirts of the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement in the Belgorod Region" the ministry said.
The Ukrainian military were destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire from units covering the state border of the Western Military District, the statement read, adding that over 10 Ukrainian military, two boats, one armored car were destroyed as a result.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала