Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Has Gotten Ukraine's 'Assurances' F-16s Won't Be Used on Russian Land - Kirby
US Has Gotten Ukraine's 'Assurances' F-16s Won't Be Used on Russian Land - Kirby
The Biden administration has gotten assurances from Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials that US-made F-16 fighter jet aircraft will not be used for strikes inside Russia
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
f-16
john kirby
"We have gotten that assurances at various levels, not just from President Zelenskyy but from other senior military and defense leaders in Ukraine," White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether Washington has received any assurances from Kiev that F-16s will not be used to attack Russia. Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Washington has been providing Kiev with vast amounts of military aid, sending billions worth of ammo and equipment to the Kiev regime, sharing intel data, and pursuing a major sanctions campaign against Russia. All of this comes despite constant statements from the White House claiming that the US is "not a side to the conflict" and reportedly preventing Ukraine from using American weapons on Russian territory.Ukraine, however, has been engaged in attacks on Russian soil since the start of the conflict. Kiev not only targets the new territories, which joined the Russian Federation following referendums last year, but also attacks Crimea, and carries out terrorist attacks against Russian civilians in other regions.Earlier this month, US-made military vehicles that had been supplied to Kiev were spotted in the Belgorod region, where Ukraine sent neo-Nazi militants to attack the Russian border, and then claimed it had nothing to do with the op.
ukraine f-16, will us send f-16 to ukraine, ukraine aid, how much us spends on ukraine
ukraine f-16, will us send f-16 to ukraine, ukraine aid, how much us spends on ukraine

US Has Gotten Ukraine's 'Assurances' F-16s Won't Be Used on Russian Land - Kirby

19:07 GMT 31.05.2023
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999.
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air Force
The United States has repeatedly ignored any terrorist attacks committed by Ukraine against Russian civilians, with the latest being drone strikes Kiev attempted to execute against Moscow.
"We have gotten that assurances at various levels, not just from President Zelenskyy but from other senior military and defense leaders in Ukraine," White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether Washington has received any assurances from Kiev that F-16s will not be used to attack Russia.
"We certainly don't want to see attacks inside Russia that are being propagated, that are being conducted using US-supplied equipment," Kirby added.
US Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Hinder Arms Shipments to Ukraine
Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Washington has been providing Kiev with vast amounts of military aid, sending billions worth of ammo and equipment to the Kiev regime, sharing intel data, and pursuing a major sanctions campaign against Russia. All of this comes despite constant statements from the White House claiming that the US is "not a side to the conflict" and reportedly preventing Ukraine from using American weapons on Russian territory.
Ukraine, however, has been engaged in attacks on Russian soil since the start of the conflict. Kiev not only targets the new territories, which joined the Russian Federation following referendums last year, but also attacks Crimea, and carries out terrorist attacks against Russian civilians in other regions.
Earlier this month, US-made military vehicles that had been supplied to Kiev were spotted in the Belgorod region, where Ukraine sent neo-Nazi militants to attack the Russian border, and then claimed it had nothing to do with the op.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'The Only Thing They Could Do': Why Ukraine Raided Russia's Belgorod Region
24 May, 14:03 GMT
