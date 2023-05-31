https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-has-gotten-ukraines-assurances-f-16s-wont-be-used-on-russian-land---kirby-1110824568.html
US Has Gotten Ukraine's 'Assurances' F-16s Won't Be Used on Russian Land - Kirby
The Biden administration has gotten assurances from Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials that US-made F-16 fighter jet aircraft will not be used for strikes inside Russia
"We have gotten that assurances at various levels, not just from President Zelenskyy but from other senior military and defense leaders in Ukraine," White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether Washington has received any assurances from Kiev that F-16s will not be used to attack Russia. Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Washington has been providing Kiev with vast amounts of military aid, sending billions worth of ammo and equipment to the Kiev regime, sharing intel data, and pursuing a major sanctions campaign against Russia. All of this comes despite constant statements from the White House claiming that the US is "not a side to the conflict" and reportedly preventing Ukraine from using American weapons on Russian territory.Ukraine, however, has been engaged in attacks on Russian soil since the start of the conflict. Kiev not only targets the new territories, which joined the Russian Federation following referendums last year, but also attacks Crimea, and carries out terrorist attacks against Russian civilians in other regions.Earlier this month, US-made military vehicles that had been supplied to Kiev were spotted in the Belgorod region, where Ukraine sent neo-Nazi militants to attack the Russian border, and then claimed it had nothing to do with the op.
US Has Gotten Ukraine's 'Assurances' F-16s Won't Be Used on Russian Land - Kirby
The United States has repeatedly ignored any terrorist attacks committed by Ukraine against Russian civilians, with the latest being drone strikes Kiev attempted to execute against Moscow.
