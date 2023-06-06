International
Moscow Lodges Protest to Brussels Over Use of Belgian Weapons in Belgorod Region Attack
Moscow Lodges Protest to Brussels Over Use of Belgian Weapons in Belgorod Region Attack
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belgian ambassador in Moscow Mark Michielsen to protest the use of Belgian weapons in the sabotage attack on the Belgorod region on May 22.
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
“On June 6, Belgian ambassador to Moscow M. Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was strongly protested in connection with the revealed facts of the use of Belgian-made weapons by sabotage groups that carried out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Belgorod Region on May 22,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also called on Belgium not to turn a blind eye on the “growing evidence of Kiev regime’s support of terrorists.”The Russian military said a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the western Russian region of Belgorod on May 22, killing a civilian and wounding 13 others. Russian troops killed more than 70 militants. A Polish armed group confirmed on Sunday that it took part in the raid.The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials familiar with intelligence findings, that Ukrainian militants were armed with Belgian and Czech rifles and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which is used by US and allied troops. The Ukrainians drove mine-resistant MRAP armored vehicles donated to Ukraine by the US and Poland.
Moscow Lodges Protest to Brussels Over Use of Belgian Weapons in Belgorod Region Attack

17:40 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 06.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belgian ambassador in Moscow Mark Michielsen to protest the use of Belgian weapons in the sabotage attack on the Belgorod region on May 22.
“On June 6, Belgian ambassador to Moscow M. Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was strongly protested in connection with the revealed facts of the use of Belgian-made weapons by sabotage groups that carried out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Belgorod Region on May 22,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also called on Belgium not to turn a blind eye on the “growing evidence of Kiev regime’s support of terrorists.”
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Brussels Probes Whether Weapons it Sent to Kiev Were Used in Terror Attack Against Russia
Yesterday, 10:08 GMT
The Russian military said a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the western Russian region of Belgorod on May 22, killing a civilian and wounding 13 others. Russian troops killed more than 70 militants. A Polish armed group confirmed on Sunday that it took part in the raid.
The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials familiar with intelligence findings, that Ukrainian militants were armed with Belgian and Czech rifles and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which is used by US and allied troops. The Ukrainians drove mine-resistant MRAP armored vehicles donated to Ukraine by the US and Poland.
