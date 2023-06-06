International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ukraine-launches-long-awaited-offensive-in-several-directions-fails-in-all---russian-defense-chief-1110954414.html
Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief
Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief
Kiev has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front in the past three days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T13:45+0000
2023-06-06T13:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russia
counter-offensive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg
"Within the past three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front, concentrating a large amount of equipment and human resources for this purpose," Shoigu said.He clarified that the Ukrainian forces tried to attack in 7 directions with five brigades on June 5 but were stopped after losing over 1,600 soldiers and 28 tanks.“On June 5, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with the forces of five brigades. They was stopped, suffered even more significant losses: more than 1,600 military personnel, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopards and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 units of other military equipment, including 79 foreign," Shoigu said.The minister added that enemy attacks were foiled, while Russian soldiers showed “heroism and courage.” Shoigu admitted that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the Ukrainian offensive, adding that the military also lost 15 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles."In total … 71 servicepeople were killed, 210 were injured. 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles and 9 guns were destroyed," Shoigu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/kiev-did-not-achieve-its-goals-during-offensive-attempt-lost-up-to-300-military---russian-mod-1110915427.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_257:0:2986:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f61173fd912e452dd529ff2f0b1f0121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief

13:45 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 06.06.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front in the past three days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Within the past three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front, concentrating a large amount of equipment and human resources for this purpose," Shoigu said.
He clarified that the Ukrainian forces tried to attack in 7 directions with five brigades on June 5 but were stopped after losing over 1,600 soldiers and 28 tanks.
Russian servicemen of a mortar unit fire a 2B11 Sani (Sleigh) mortar towards Ukrainian positions, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kiev Failed to Achieve Goals During Attempted Offensive, Lost Up to 300 Troops - Russian MoD
Yesterday, 10:28 GMT
“On June 5, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with the forces of five brigades. They was stopped, suffered even more significant losses: more than 1,600 military personnel, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopards and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 units of other military equipment, including 79 foreign," Shoigu said.
The minister added that enemy attacks were foiled, while Russian soldiers showed “heroism and courage.”

According to Shoigu, Ukraine failed to reach its goals in the offensive as it suffered “significant and incomparable” losses.

Shoigu admitted that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the Ukrainian offensive, adding that the military also lost 15 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles.
"In total … 71 servicepeople were killed, 210 were injured. 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles and 9 guns were destroyed," Shoigu said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала