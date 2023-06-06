https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ukraine-launches-long-awaited-offensive-in-several-directions-fails-in-all---russian-defense-chief-1110954414.html
Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief
Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief
Kiev has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front in the past three days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T13:45+0000
2023-06-06T13:45+0000
2023-06-06T13:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russia
counter-offensive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg
"Within the past three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front, concentrating a large amount of equipment and human resources for this purpose," Shoigu said.He clarified that the Ukrainian forces tried to attack in 7 directions with five brigades on June 5 but were stopped after losing over 1,600 soldiers and 28 tanks.“On June 5, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with the forces of five brigades. They was stopped, suffered even more significant losses: more than 1,600 military personnel, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopards and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 units of other military equipment, including 79 foreign," Shoigu said.The minister added that enemy attacks were foiled, while Russian soldiers showed “heroism and courage.” Shoigu admitted that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the Ukrainian offensive, adding that the military also lost 15 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles."In total … 71 servicepeople were killed, 210 were injured. 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles and 9 guns were destroyed," Shoigu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/kiev-did-not-achieve-its-goals-during-offensive-attempt-lost-up-to-300-military---russian-mod-1110915427.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_257:0:2986:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f61173fd912e452dd529ff2f0b1f0121.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive
Ukraine Launches Long-Awaited Offensive in Several Directions, Fails in All - Russian Defense Chief
13:45 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 06.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors of the front in the past three days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Within the past three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive in different sectors
of the front, concentrating a large amount of equipment and human resources for this purpose," Shoigu said.
He clarified that the Ukrainian forces tried to attack in 7 directions with five brigades on June 5 but were stopped after losing
over 1,600 soldiers and 28 tanks.
“On June 5, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with the forces of five brigades. They was stopped, suffered even more significant losses: more than 1,600 military personnel, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopards and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 units of other military equipment, including 79 foreign," Shoigu said.
The minister added that enemy attacks were foiled, while Russian soldiers showed “heroism and courage.”
According to Shoigu, Ukraine failed to reach its goals in the offensive as it suffered “significant and incomparable” losses.
Shoigu admitted that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the Ukrainian offensive, adding that the military also lost 15 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles.
"In total … 71 servicepeople were killed, 210 were injured. 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles and 9 guns were destroyed," Shoigu said.