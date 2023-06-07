https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/rfk-jr-to-seek-new-arms-control-treaties-with-russia-if-elected-1110978056.html

RFK Jr. to Seek New Arms Control Treaties With Russia if Elected

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would seek new arms control treaties with Russia if he is elected US president in the 2024 election, his press team told Sputnik.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. deplores Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but recognizes the United States played a large role in instigating it since the 1990s, his campaign said.The campaign conveyed that RFK Jr. expresses his disapproval of Russia's special military operation while acknowledging that the United States, through a series of hostile steps dating back to the 1990s, has contributed significantly to the buildup of the current crisis.It is his belief that by reversing the deliberate escalation and pursuing a peaceful approach, Russia might be inclined to compromise and negotiate, ultimately leading to a peaceful settlement that respects both Ukrainian sovereignty and Russian security concerns.Trump, Biden Purposely Escalate Tensions With ChinaAt the same time, the Trump and Biden administrations have purposely escalated tensions with China, sometimes using Taiwan as a provocative tool, the press team added.However, according to the campaign, Kennedy believes US-Chinese relations can be normalized and the United States can be strong without being belligerent. Kennedy, the campaign added, recognizes that the United States and China have many interests in common, and believes that any areas of tension can be resolved through negotiation in good faith.

