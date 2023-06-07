International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Blows Up Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline in Kharkov Region
Ukraine Blows Up Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline in Kharkov Region
A Ukrainian sabotage group has blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, and there are casualties among the civilian population, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said. The explosion of the ammonia pipeline was designated as a terrorist attack, there are victims among the civilian population, they "received the necessary medical assistance." Footage appeared online showing the consequences of the attack, showing toxic clouds of ammonia vapors seeping into the local environment.
Ukraine Blows Up Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline in Kharkov Region

11:27 GMT 07.06.2023
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sabotage group has blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, and there are casualties among the civilian population, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The explosion of the ammonia pipeline was designated as a terrorist attack, there are victims among the civilian population, they "received the necessary medical assistance."
"Currently, ammonia residues are being drained from the Ukrainian territory through the damaged sections of the pipeline. There are no casualties among Russian soldiers," the ministry said.
Footage appeared online showing the consequences of the attack, showing toxic clouds of ammonia vapors seeping into the local environment.
