Ukraine Blows Up Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline in Kharkov Region

A Ukrainian sabotage group has blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, and there are casualties among the civilian population, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-06-07T11:27+0000

2023-06-07T11:27+0000

2023-06-07T12:08+0000

"On June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said. The explosion of the ammonia pipeline was designated as a terrorist attack, there are victims among the civilian population, they "received the necessary medical assistance." Footage appeared online showing the consequences of the attack, showing toxic clouds of ammonia vapors seeping into the local environment.

