https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/report-trump-notified-he-is-target-of-criminal-probe-for-possessing-classified-records-1110993128.html

Report: Trump Notified He Is Target of Criminal Probe for Possessing Classified Records

Report: Trump Notified He Is Target of Criminal Probe for Possessing Classified Records

Former President Donald Trump has been notified that he is the target of a criminal investigation over allegations he possessed classified documents, US media reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

2023-06-08T00:05+0000

2023-06-08T00:05+0000

2023-06-08T00:05+0000

americas

us

donald trump

jack smith

capitol hill

justice department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg

The report said on Wednesday that Trump was notified by federal prosecutors in a letter. Trump in earlier remarks said he has not been notified of being indicted and shouldn't be because he has done nothing wrong. He further said that he is the target of a weaponized Justice Department and FBI.On Monday, Trump's attorneys were at the Justice Department in an attempt to dissuade the government from charging Trump in connection with his alleged possession of classified documents. Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to lead the classified documents case in November, when federal prosecutors started their investigation into whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents or obstructed efforts by the government to retrieve them. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/report-special-counsel-files-subpoenas-for-ex-trump-staffers-over-krebs-firing-1110826383.html

americas

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

president donald trump, capitol hill january 6, classified files mar-a-lago, special counsel jack smith, trump subpoenaed, trump against us doj, weaponized justice department and fbi