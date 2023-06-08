https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-media-disinformation-about-kakhovka-attack-attempt-to-whitewash-kiev-regime---antonov-1110994302.html

US Media Disinformation About Kakhovka Attack Attempt to 'Whitewash' Kiev Regime - Antonov

US Media Disinformation About Kakhovka Attack Attempt to 'Whitewash' Kiev Regime - Antonov

The disinformation campaign by US media about the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP in Ukraine is another desperate attempt to whitewash the Kiev regime, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Antonov.

2023-06-08T01:30+0000

2023-06-08T01:30+0000

2023-06-08T01:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

anatoly antonov

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

zaporozhye npp

ukraine

russia

kiev

disinformation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110950577_0:125:2387:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_788a40d3cf678bb1bc86ec28c590c80e.jpg

Antonov pointed out that there is an ongoing targeted disinformation campaign in local media over the attack on the Kakhovka HPP, with many insinuations that Russia allegedly undermined the vital infrastructure facility, while administration officials have framed their rhetoric as if Russia is in any case responsible for all incidents that occur during the conflict in Ukraine. The Biden administration is working to declassify intelligence information alleging that Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP in Ukraine, US media said on Tuesday, citing Western officials. The motive of the attack is still unclear, these officials said, as cited by the media outlet. Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday over the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region. The attack partially collapsed the power plant and released floodwaters that have been washing away the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns and prompting the evacuation of 1,500 people from Russia-controlled territories.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/scott-ritter-kakhovka-dam-attack-designed-to-cure-wests-ukraine-fatigue-1110958667.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us media disinformation, kakhovka hpp, russian ambassador to washington anatoly antonov, kiev regime, ukraine terrorist attack, is kiev regim nazi, ukraine crimes against humanity, kremlin about kakhovka hpp attack, what happened in kakhovka